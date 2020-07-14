Dubuque Senior earned a pair of victories to close the regular season on Monday night, and it could be a sign of good things to come in the postseason.
Aliyah Johnson went 3-for-3 with a triple, Sophie Link added three hits and Ava Bradley had a double among two hits as the Rams cruised past Cedar Rapids Washington in four innings, 17-5, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Rams (4-14) won the second game of the scheduled doubleheader by forfeit. Meredith Gatto tossed a one-hitter with six strikeouts, and also added a double with her bat.
Senior is scheduled to host the Warriors in a 5A regional at Wiegand Field on Thursday.
Western Dubuque 6-2, Linn-Mar 2-4 — At Marion, Iowa: The Bobcats split a doubleheader on the road with the Lions, led by Sydney Kennedy earning the win in the circle in the opener. Maddie Harris and Emma Gile had two hits apiece, and each hit for a double. Jenna Fiedler added a triple in victory for the Bobcats.
Dubuque Wahlert 9, Marion 8 (8 innings) — At Wahlert: The Golden Eagles closed out the regular season with a home win over the Indians in walk-off fashion, powered by Maria Roth hitting for a double and a home run. Ellie Timmerman added three hits and Catherine Nedder earned the win in the circle for the Eagles.
Dunkerton 10, Edgewood-Colesburg 8 — At Colesburg, Iowa: The Vikings (7-11) closed their season in a Class 1A regional opener, suffering a loss to previously winless Dunkerton (1-10).
BASEBALL
Bellevue 8, Clayton Ridge/Central 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Andrew Swartz drove in two runs on a triple, Cole Swartz struck out six in a complete game five-hitter, and the Comets won their Iowa Class 2A district opener. The Comets advanced to play at Dyersville Beckman against the Trailblazers tonight in a district semifinal.