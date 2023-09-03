Cubs Reds Baseball
Buy Now

Ian Happ drove in four runs to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 15-7 victory at Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.

 Aaron Doster The Associated Press

Ian Happ had four RBIs while Mike Tauchman and Cody Bellinger each drove in three to help the Chicago Cubs cruise to a 15-7 rout of the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday and earn a split of a critical four-game series between the contending divisional rivals.

Chicago moved three games ahead of Cincinnati in the National League Central and currently holds the second NL wildcard. The Reds, Diamondbacks, Giants and Marlins are in a tight battle for the third and final wildcard spot.

Recommended for you