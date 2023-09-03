Ian Happ had four RBIs while Mike Tauchman and Cody Bellinger each drove in three to help the Chicago Cubs cruise to a 15-7 rout of the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday and earn a split of a critical four-game series between the contending divisional rivals.
Chicago moved three games ahead of Cincinnati in the National League Central and currently holds the second NL wildcard. The Reds, Diamondbacks, Giants and Marlins are in a tight battle for the third and final wildcard spot.
Nick Madrigal and Tauchman each drove in two with bases-loaded singles off Reds All-Star closer Alexis Diaz in the seven-run Cubs eighth. Bellinger drove in another with a sacrifice fly, and a double by Dansby Swanson pushed two more across before the Reds could get out of it.
“I feel like how our offense goes — it starts with a soft single here and a soft single there, and then we kind of continue to put together good at-bats and it feels kind of contagious,” Tauchmann said.
The Cubs, who banged out 18 hits, added three more runs in the ninth, including a solo homer by Jeimer Candelario.
The Chicago victory came after ninth-inning walk-off wins by the Reds in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday and again Saturday.
Tyler Stephenson had three RBIs for the Reds, including a two-run homer in the second inning. TJ Friedl and Spencer Steer hit back-to-back homers in the first inning off Cubs starter Jameson Taillon.
Phillies 4, Brewers 2 — At Milwaukee: Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto opened the seventh inning with back-to-back homers and Philadelphia won to avoid being swept despite getting held hitless until the sixth. Wade Miley had a no-hitter going for 5 2/3 innings before the Phillies got to him in the seventh.