“The Resident,” 7 p.m. on FOX In the season finale, just when Derek’s condition seems to be improving, a severe complication arises, causing Kit to fear that he may be the latest victim of Cain’s cover-up.
“Bless This Mess,” 7:30 p.m. on ABC Kay asks Mike and Rio to help chaperone Jacob’s after-prom event at the community center. After realizing how controlling Kay has been of Jacob’s life, Rio tries to encourage her to relinquish control.
“Frontline,” 9 p.m. on PBS China Undercover: A special undercover report from China’s secretive Xinjiang region. Investigating the Communist regime’s mass imprisonment of Muslims, and its use and testing of sophisticated surveillance technology against the population.