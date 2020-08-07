Brock Boeser and Elias Petterson each had a power-play goal and an assist, Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his first postseason shutout, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 to take a 2-1 lead Thursday in their best-of-five qualifier series in Edmonton, Alberta.
Antoine Roussel and Elias Pettersson also scored and Quinn Hughes had three assists for the Canucks, who outlasted the Wild in another penalty-filled, extra-testy matchup and moved within one game of advancing to the first round in their first appearance in the playoffs since 2015.
The Canucks blocked 22 shots in the empty arena.
The teams played 33:49 without scoring, until Boeser got Vancouver going late in the second period with a falling-down backhander off the ricochet from Pettersson’s shot.
Flyers 3, Capitals 1 — At Toronto: Scott Laughton had two goals and an assist for Philadelphia. Travis Sanheim also scored and Brian Elliott stopped 16 shots to keep the Flyers rolling as one of the hottest teams in the NHL. The Flyers won nine straight games before losing the final one before the COVID-19 shutdown. The Flyers have resumed the season with wins over Boston and the Capitals in the NHL’s playoff seeding round and can’t finish any worse than second in the Eastern Conference.
Golden Knights 6, Blues 4 — At Edmonton, Alberta: Mark Stone scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection with under 7 minutes left, and Vegas took a big step toward clinching the top seed in the Western Conference by beating St. Louis in round-robin play.