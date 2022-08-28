MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Trevor Rosenthal’s status for the rest of the season is in doubt due to a lat injury, the latest setback for a former All-Star closer who hasn’t pitched since the 2020 playoffs.

“I think there’s still a possibility (he could return) in the regular season, but it doesn’t look great,” manager Craig Counsell said before the Brewers’ game Saturday night against the Chicago Cubs. “I think we’ll kind of gather some more information in the next couple of days, how we’re doing here and what kind of direction Trevor wants to take with this.”

The Associated Press

