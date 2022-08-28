MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Trevor Rosenthal’s status for the rest of the season is in doubt due to a lat injury, the latest setback for a former All-Star closer who hasn’t pitched since the 2020 playoffs.
“I think there’s still a possibility (he could return) in the regular season, but it doesn’t look great,” manager Craig Counsell said before the Brewers’ game Saturday night against the Chicago Cubs. “I think we’ll kind of gather some more information in the next couple of days, how we’re doing here and what kind of direction Trevor wants to take with this.”
This represents the latest setback for Rosenthal, who hasn’t pitched since the 2020 playoffs with the San Diego Padres due to a variety of injuries. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said this issue was unrelated to his prior injuries.
Yankees’ Chapman on injured list
OAKLAND, Calif. — New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday after getting an infection in his leg from a recent tattoo.
Manager Aaron Boone said before his team’s game against the Oakland Athletics that Chapman felt irritation in the leg on Thursday after getting the tattoo earlier in the week.
HOCKEY
Canada, U.S. post second wins at worlds
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Canada and the United States paced each other with second comfortable wins at the women’s world ice hockey championship on Saturday.
The only champions in the history of the women’s worlds are set to meet in the last group match on Tuesday, and are favored to play the final next weekend. In Herning, Canada beat Switzerland, 4-1, after the United States overran Finland, 6-1.
BASKETBALL
Ex-player Williams pleads guilty in fraud case
NEW YORK — Former NBA player Terrence Williams has pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit health care fraud and identity theft in connection to a multimillion-dollar scam against the basketball league’s health plan, authorities said.
Williams, 35, entered his plea in federal court in Manhattan on Friday. He is scheduled to be sentenced in January, and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the conspiracy charge, and a mandatory minimum of two years in prison for the identity theft.
FOOTBALL
Darnold, Gonzalez sustain ‘significant’ injuries
HARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said backup quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez both suffered “significant” injuries in the 21-0 win over the Buffalo Bills on Friday night.
Darnold has a high ankle sprain, which is normally a four-to-six week injury. But Rhule said doctors haven’t determined how much time he’ll miss, adding that putting him on short-term injured reserve is a possibility.
AUTO RACING
Rain delays NASCAR race at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway was rained out Saturday night and rescheduled for today.
The 400-mile race, the regular-season finale that will decide the last two playoff spots, will now begin at 9 a.m. It will air on CNBC. Weather forecasts call for 40% chance in the morning, increasing to 70% in the afternoon.
Clements wins at crash-filled Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jeremy Clements won a crash-filled Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway early Saturday for his second career victory and first since 2017.
Clements passed sluggish Austin Hill on the final restart thanks to a big push from Sage Karam and cruised to the win.
GOLF
Scheffler still leads delayed Tour Championship
ATLANTA — Justin Thomas was a tap-in away from polishing off a 7-under 63. And then the horn sounded Saturday signaling a stop in play because of storms near the Tour Championship. He has to wait until today to not only finish, but to figure out where it left him in pursuit of the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize.
Scottie Scheffler was still in the lead, barely. Xander Schauffele was still on his heels, even tying him ever so briefly. They were on the 13th hole and among 10 players who have to return Sunday morning for what could be a sprint toward a pile of cash.
LIV joins lawsuit against PGA Tour
Saudi-funded LIV Golf has joined the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an amended complaint in which four players have removed their names.
That leaves seven players, most notably Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, along with LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The four who withdrew their names are Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.