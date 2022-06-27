ALBURNETT
This young Pirates team continues to improve as the season goes on. Look for some big things from this team in the future.
June 20 at Solon
The Pirates traveled to Solon on Monday for a non-conference match but were unable to bring home the win losing 3-1.
Sophomores Savannah Caves and Gralynn Martin had another outstanding game. Caves scored one run and a double; Martin connected with two singles. Sophomores Izzy Graubard and Payton Scott both had singles and freshman Maci Jahnel also had a single.
June 21 at Cal-Wheat (DH)
On Tuesday Alburnett traveled to Cal-Wheat for a conference double header coming away with a win in game one and a tie in game due to storms rolling through.
In game one the Pirates were able to come away with a 6-5 win. Cal-Wheat played a good game and were able to get a couple homeruns staying back on the ball, but the Pirates responded every time. Head coach Nate Robertson was very proud of how his girls were abler to put up runs when they needed them.
Game two was tied at 5-5 in the fifth inning before the storms rolled through suspending the game.
The pirates got out early in game two, but Cal-Wheat was able to battle back to tie up the game.
June 23 vs Springville (DH)Springville
Alburnett split its double header games against rival Springville on Thursday night, winning game one 6-3, before falling in the night cap 9-2.
Alburnett did a real nice job at not allowing the Orioles to do what they wanted to do coming away with the win.
In game two Springville was able to execute which was one reason for the 9-2 win.
Head coach Nate Robertson said, “We let them put the ball in play more, and we had some key errors that allowed them to extend the lead in later innings.”
June 23 ALB/LM Invitational
The Pirates and Lions of Linn-Mar hosted its tourney on Friday night. Alburnett opened up against a very tough 4A school in the 20-5 North Scott Lady Lancers falling 22-0
“North Scott is a solid 4A program who obviously were able to put the ball in play a lot.” Robertson said, “This tourney gives us a chance to play some big area teams and see how we match up.”
In their second matchup they played the Go-Hawks from Waverly Shell-Rock coming away with a 12-0 win.
“Our defense was super, this was the most complete game we put together all season so far, which is nice to see with post season coming up.” said Robertson.
CENTER POINT URBANAJune 20 at Marion (DH)
CPU played at Marion on Monday. In game one the pointers fell 7-6. Marion weas able to put up a crooked number in the first after holding CPU scoreless. In the second, both teams but two runs across. Marion was able to keep the momentum going scoring a run in both the third and fourth. CPU came back in the later innings scoring two in the sixth and in the seventh a Sophie Simon homerun tied the game at 6-6. Heading into extra innings both teams’ defenses stepped up, but Marion put one across in the bottom of the ninth for the win.
Assistant coach Ashley Perez said, “we gave up too many errors and starting hitting too late.” Sophie Simon hit a homerun in the seventh inning which tied it up. And then we gave up a run in the bottom of ninth.
In game two, the bats came alive for CPU as they cruised to an easy 14-3 win in five innings courtesy of a huge nine run third inning. Junior Olivia Perez had two runs, a hit which was a homerun, and three RBI. Freshman Mya Hillers had a run, three RBI and a homerun in that game.
“Mya Hillers threw a great game hitting her spots and making the change up work.” Said Perez
June 22 vs Vinton-Shellsburg (DH)
On Wednesday CPU hosted Vinton Shellsburg winning both games 10-0 and 9-6.
In game one CPU came out swinging, scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the third. Hillers threw another great game pitching five strong innings only giving up three hits. Olivia Perez got hurt in the first inning when Gracie Hoskins threw the ball down to second in an attempt to throw a girl out. She sat out the rest of the night. Olivia Raue came in to play short and did a great job.
In game two CPU’s defense did not execute allowing Vinton to put up six runs in three innings. In the bottom of the third the bats came alive again scoring seven runs to take a 8-6 lead. They added one more in the bottom of the fourth. not playing great defense giving up 6 runs in the first 3 innings.
June 24 vs Northeast at Alb/LM Invite
On Friday CPU’s hitting skills showed up again beating the 18-7 Northeast Rebels 12-2 in their first of two games.
Hillers had another outstanding game going 3/3 including two singles, two runs, a double and four RBI. Olivia Perez and eighth grader Tara Crowley each had two RBI.
“We are coming together when we need to the most.” said Perez
In CPU’s second game they fell to a great Dallas Center Grimes 4A team 5-3. Perez started the game and was hitting her spots and shut them down until the fourth. A couple CPU errors two Rebels hits led to four runs being scored.
“Dallas Center Grimes has some great hitters. We did continue to show heart and played well.” said Perez
CENTRAL CITYThe Wildcats continue with their outstanding season finishing the week with a 6-1 record, and 28-6 overall.
June 20 at Midland (DH)
Central City started off its week with a double header at Midland taking both games 9-2 and 12-2. In the game one 9-2 win the Wildcats bats came alive scoring four runs in the third and three more in the fourth to cruise to an easy win.
Central City racked up 15 hits in game one. Seniors Natalie Noonan and sara Reid each had three hits. Eight Wildcats recorded hits. Reid led the way with four RBI while pitching an outstanding game pitching four strong inning giving up just one hit. Eighth grader Avery Wise came in to finish off the game.
In game two it was a massive seven run second that helped Central City to the 12-2 win in five innings. Leading the way on offense was Reid with three RBI. Seven Wildcats knocked in RBI’s. Sophomore Isabell Whitson pitched five strong innings giving up only three hits and two balls while striking out five batters.
June 23 vs Starmont (DH
Central City hosted the Stars from Starmont on Thursday night sweeping the Stars 3-0 in game one, and 8-7 in game two. In the game one shutout it was sophomore Bailie Weber and Whitson led with two RBI’s. Reid pitched a complete game striking out 12 batters while giving up just one hit.
The Stars made it interesting in game two, but in the end the Wildcats prevailed with the 8-7 win. Senior Hannah Kramer had two hits, a run, one RBI and a stolen base.
June 24 vs MFL MarMac
Friday night Central City dominated the Bulldogs. Five runs in the bottom of the fifth sealed the win. The Wildcats racked up 15 more hits with nine batters recording a hit. 12 of Central City’s hit were singles. Six batters recording two hits each. Kramer had another nice night leading the team with three RBI.
June 25 at Marshalltown tourney
On Saturday the Wildcats traveled to Marshalltown for its Invitational going 1-1 for the day, In game one they fell to Lynnville-Sully 5-3, but came back in game to beat BCLUW 2-1.
NORTH LINNThe Lynx finished the week with a 5-2 record improving their record to 24-7 for the season.
June 20 at Springville (DH)
Monday night the Lynx traveled over to Springville (17-7) for a TRC double header taking both games from the Orioles 6-5 and 8-3 in game two.
North Linn (20-5) struck early with a three run first inning. Senior Jenna Lemley knocked in a two RBI home run. Junior Ellie Flanagan smacked a double bringing in Lemley for a 3-0 lead. In the fourth inning, junior Eva Robinson had a two-run single scoring Mackenzie Bridgewater and junior Addison Cira making the score 5-0. Springville came back in the bottom of the fourth with two runs of their own. They added one in the fifth to cut the Lynx led to 5-3. In the top of the seventh sophomore Skylar Benesh sealed it for the Lynx with a home run.
In game two if was a sensational complete game from freshman pitcher Kylie Munson. Munson gave up six hits striking out five batters. In the top of the second senior Jill Smith drove in two runs and Lemley with another hit drove in the Lynx third run of the inning putting the Lynx up early, again.
In the fourth, Smith hits a solo blast putting the Lynx ahead. Benesh sealed the win with her second home run of the night and an 8-3 sweep.
“Springville knows how to get the most out of each player in their lineup. They don’t give up and keep chipping away with small ball and timely hits.” said head coach Chad Spore, “Kylie pitched her best yet in this game. She gets better every week”
June 22 vs Edgewood Colesburg (DH)
Ed-Co came to play and were not intimidated by the defending state champs. In game one they went toe-to-toe with the champs with NORTH Linn holding onto a slim 2-1 win in game one. Senior Sydney Smock accounted for both of the Lynx runs
In game two, it was another complete game from the Lynx pitching staff. This time from their ace Flanagan. After Ed-Co put two runs up in the first, Flanagan shut them down not giving up another run until the top of the sixth. Flanagan finished the game with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Benesh launched her third home run of the week and sophomore Jersey Peyton sealed it with walk-off RBI to end the game in four innings. Robinson had three RBI and Flanagan added two.
Coach Spore was especially proud of the girls base running, stealing five bases against a very good Ed-Co catcher.
June 23 at Benton (DH)
This was a JV/V/V Triple Header and a Charity Fundraiser by both teams to raise money for the Pink Hummingbird Project. This non-profit goes towards the funding of care bags and gift cards for those battling cancer. Alum and Assistant Coach, Maddie Stepanek headed up the project partnering with assistant coach Tiffany Moore of Benton Community. They raised $680.00.
In game one the Lynx had the lead 2-1 going into the bottom of the seventh. Benton’s two slappers had struggled all day but they both laid down perfect bunt hits to get the tying and winning runs on base with no outs. Relief pitcher Hannah Greiner hit a ground ball up the middle to score the tying run. Flanagan got catcher Ana Glave to fly out to Skylar at SS. DP Gabby Mckee then hit a ground ball between 1st and 2nd to knock in the winning run. That was Mckee’s 100th career RBI.
Game two, courtesy runner Peyton McMahon scored the only run in the fifth inning on a grounder that went off the SS glove. Munson pitched five innings and allowed only four hits for the win.
‘This was yet another step in Kylie’s growth. Benton is loaded with hitters, this was her best game yet,” said Spore
June 24 vs Cedar Rapids Prairie
The game was tied 1-1 through five innings but Prairie’s bats came alive in the sixth and seventh innings to take the 7-1 win.
“We need to learn from this game.” said Spore, “We actually hit with them (6-6) but we didn’t find ways to score. We can’t keep leaving these razor thin margins for our pitchers.”
