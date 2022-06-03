Iowa’s eight commercial airports have been awarded a total of $100 million for projects that will expand parking, update or create new terminals and build new hangars, the Iowa Department of Transportation said Thursday.
Those grants are being distributed from the Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund. The fund was established earlier this year by Gov. Kim Reynolds with one-time funding from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, a COVID-19 stimulus package approved by Democrats in Congress last year.
More than half of that money — about $58.8 million — will go to the Des Moines International Airport to build a five-story parking garage and a multi-lane driveway, and to help design a new terminal.
The Eastern Iowa Airport of Cedar Rapids will get about $28.4 million to complete its final phase of terminal upgrades that have been ongoing for about eight years.
Other airports receiving money include:
• Sioux Gateway Airport: $3.1 million for hangars.
• Dubuque Regional Airport: $2.8 million for a hangar.
• Waterloo Regional Airport: $2.2 million for parking.
• Mason City Municipal Airport: $1.6 million for hangars.
• Fort Dodge Regional Airport: $1.6 million for hangars.
• Southeast Iowa Regional Airport: $1.6 million for a hangar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.