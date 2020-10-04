I came to the Telegraph Herald in 2002, fresh out of high school with no idea what I wanted to do with my life.
I remembered hearing stories from my grandfather, longtime TH sports writer Bill O’Neill, about his time covering not just local preps, but college and professional sports dating back to the 1950s.
I’ve always loved sports, but that didn’t necessarily sound like me.
But, it was here I found my calling.
Late nights of taking scores and statistics from area coaches as a sports clerk eventually morphed into more, and, 18 years later, I can’t imagine doing anything else. Whether it’s weekend nights covering football, winter treks to wrestling meets and duals, or trips out to cover soccer and softball in the spring and summer, nothing compares to a chance to witness the prowess of our area’s athletes.
Perhaps my favorite stories to write come at the state wrestling tournament.
I don’t think I’ll ever forget when Wahlert’s Andrew Turner, on the wrong end of a blowout score in his opening match at the state wrestling tournament, stunned the top-ranked wrestler with a pin. Several years later — on the same mat, even — Hempstead’s Alex Hudson pulled off the same feat, although he wasn’t as close to defeat.
And when it comes time for state tournaments, it’s hard to remain unbiased and not root for the hometown team. It’s not uncommon for me to be shaking with excitement after one of our area teams or athletes wins a championship.
Following along on Western Dubuque’s journey to a state football championship, beginning with the runner-up season the year prior all the way through to the program’s shining moment, was a blessing.
And it’s unbelievably excruciating to ask a player to relive a season-ending loss just moments after it happened. Especially when you’ve gotten to know these athletes — albeit in a limited fashion — over the last three to four years, and in some cases longer.
But being there for those moments, and being the eyes and ears for our readers, is something I’ll never take for granted.
My grandpa would always say he never worked a day in his life. Now I know what he means.