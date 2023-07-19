North Korea US Past Entries

Matthew Miller, a U.S. citizen, sits on the dock at the Supreme Court during his trial in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sept. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File)

 Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea — The U.S. and U.S.-led United Nations Command say they are working to resolve the situation involving a U.S. soldier who ran into North Korea at a border village. The incident involving Pvt. Travis King comes at a time of high tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The pace of both North Korea's weapons demonstrations and U.S.-South Korean military exercises has intensified lately in a cycle of tit-for-tat.

