Draymond Green had his 26th career triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists and the Golden State Warriors held off the NBA-leading Utah Jazz, 131-119, on Sunday to end a season-worst four-game losing streak.
Green also had four steals in his second triple-double of the season. Stephen Curry had 32 points with six 3-pointers to go with nine assists. Andrew Wiggins added 28 points as Golden State returned home for a rare Sunday matinee at Chase Center, where the Warriors had played just one time over the previous 24 days.
76ers 134, Spurs 99 — At Philadelphia: Tobias Harris scored 23 points, Seth Curry had 21 and Philadelphia won it first game since Joel Embiid was lost with an injury.
Heat 102, Magic 97 — At Orlando, Fla.: Jimmy Butler scored 29 points, Tyler Herro added 22 and Miami rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Orlando.
Hawks 100, Cavaliers 82 — At Atlanta: John Collins scored 22 points, Danilo Gallinari had 20 and Atlanta beat Cleveland for its fifth consecutive victory under interim coach Nate McMillan.
Thunder 128, Grizzlies 122 — At Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points and Aleksej Pokusevski had a career-high 23, helping Oklahoma City beat Memphis.
Timberwolves 114, Trail Blazers 112 — At Minneapolis: Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 34 points and short-handed Minnesota won.
Celtics 134, Rockets 107 — At Houston: Jaylen Brown scored 24 points, Jayson Tatum added 23 and Boston handed Houston its 16th straight loss — one short of the franchise record.