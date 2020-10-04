I remember the first time I saw my picture on the front page of my hometown newspaper.
The Clayton County Register in Elkader, Iowa, always covered the hometown boys’ basketball games of the Central Warriors. During my junior season, this lanky 6-foot-5 beanpole affectionately nicknamed ‘Big Smooth’ by his teammates erupted for 25 points on 12-for-15 shooting — with eight rebounds — in a blowout victory.
My free-throw elbow jumper against the 2-3 zone was on point that night, baby.
I was the story on that Friday night, and when I picked up the weekly paper the following Thursday, I was smiling from ear-to-ear. It felt awesome to be the focal point of the local newspaper, and I was the talk of the school hallways that day.
That feeling carried with me when I tried journalism class my final semester that year. I mostly wrote columns about my life in general, and the readers enjoyed my unique sense of humor. When I attended Loras College and joined the staff of its student newspaper, my intent was to continue writing columns.
Then, on one fateful afternoon, the sports editor at the time asked me, “Do you want to cover sports? You’ll get paid.”
As a college kid, all I heard was “blah blah blah blah get paid.”
So, while I wish I could say I wanted to be a sports writer since I was in diapers — honestly, I wanted to be a pro wrestler — it was still a perfect match that took about 19 years to formulate.
I’ve loved sports since I can remember. Writing, and my creativity, was something I enjoyed sharing but not to the point of anything serious, until I took that high school journalism class. This would be the time for a shout out to Ms. Stott, my wonderful journalism teacher who continuously encouraged and supported me along the way.
I’ve been a full-time sports reporter at the TH for more than eight years now, and I love it more every day. When I write my stories, I can’t help but think of myself, aged 16, sitting in the high school library and grinning like a nut at how cool I looked in the newspaper that day.
And tough. I definitely looked tough.
Which athlete might I bring a smile to tomorrow? Will a parent cut out this story and save it as a keepsake? Could someone be so delighted that they contact me to relay what a great job I’ve been doing? Hey, it’s rare, but it does happen.
What gives me goosebumps, even as I write this, is how one newspaper story can hold a totally different meaning to you 15 years later.
My mom, who sadly died of cancer 12 years ago, kept an old shoebox full of all my stories or photos that ever published in the Clayton County Register.
I never had a clue she kept all of that. I found it when going through her belongings after she passed away. Anytime I open that box and go through all those memories, it makes me laugh, and yeah, I get emotional. Who would have thought this box of old newspaper clippings could raise so much sentiment?
That’s what drives me as a senior sports reporter at the TH. I love capturing special moments in time and telling your stories. This is just a small part of mine.
And hey, a few years down the road, who knows what kind of emotion that state championship-winning story will hold for you? Perhaps exactly as you imagine it.
Or, maybe something entirely different. And that’s why I love my job.