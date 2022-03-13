The area’s ski resorts capped off their winter seasons today with many patrons soaking in ice-cold ponds.
“It’s pretty exhilarating,” Max Freiburger said.
Freiburger wore a helmet and a makeshift cape as his snowboard skidded across a pond carved out of the snow at Sundown Mountain Resort outside Dubuque.
Both Sundown and Chestnut Mountain Resort, outside Galena, Ill., held ski-season-ending “Slush Cup” events today. Participants used skis or snowboards to attempt cross temporary bodies of bone-chilling water.
“I did it just for fun,” Jaycie Davis said.
Davis, of Dickeyville, Wis., couldn’t quite cross the pond at Sundown while wearing a winged unicorn costume. Instead, she shivered her way out of the water.
“I probably came to Sundown 10 or 15 times this year,” Davis said before her drenching. “I just like the experience.”
Mark Gordon, Sundown’s general manager, said the facility rebounded from a warmer-than-usual December in Dubuque.
“We got off to a slow start -- December was tough and Christmas was not what we wanted,” Gordon said. “Since then, it's been an extremely solid season.”
Sundown was able to open seven days longer than last season. Chestnut also remained open seven additional days. Both ski resorts ended their seasons earlier in March last season.
“The season ended up being very good,” said Mike Murphy, Chestnut’s general manager. “It was very strong in January and February – it was kind of a late start in December.”
While other venues struggled, Chestnut and Sundown both thrived during times of pandemic-related restrictions.
“COVID has actually been a benefit to the ski business because people like to be outside,” Murphy said.
Chestnut turns its attention to warm-weather activities now. The resort will offer one-and-a-half-hour cruises along the Mississippi River and features an alpine slide, zipline and other activities.
“We’ve been pretty diversified for the past 15 years,” Murphy said. “It has helped our summer traffic immensely. People are more willing to stay out here with their families because they are some family summer activities.”
Gordon said Sundown also plans to expand warm-weather offerings. Music and Jeep off-road events will return in late May and October, respectively. Both events debuted last year.
“Jeeps on the Mountain was a big event for us -- bigger than we thought it was going to be,” Gordon said. “As we evolve, we want to get a good percentage of our profits from summertime activities.”