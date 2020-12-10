Neither longtime Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, nor eight-year Iowa Sen. Michael Breitbach, R-Strawberry Point, will return to the state capitol next year, but each was proud of many of his accomplishments there.
The two lawmakers are staying home after year’s end for different reasons.
Breitbach, who represents Iowa Senate District 28 — which includes all of Clayton County — decided early in his second four-year term that it would be his last. Namely, he told the Telegraph Herald that some family members’ health issues convinced him to retire.
McKean, who served 26 years in the Iowa Legislature — with terms in both House and Senate, broken up by a hiatus — lost what was to be his last bid for re-election to Republican Steve Bradley, of Cascade, this year.
“I won’t imply that I wasn’t disappointed,” he told the Telegraph Herald. “We were prepared to serve what we’d decided would be my last term. But we’re looking forward to a life with a less stressful, less hectic existence.”
McKean
McKean served his first stretch in the House from 1979 to 1993, before moving to the Senate from then until 2003.
In that time, McKean said he was proud of being an early proponent of several issues that are generally accepted now, but were fiercely debated then.
“It was quite controversial at the time, but early in my time in the House, I championed tougher drunken-driving regulations,” he said. “I finally, when I was in the Senate, was able to floor manage what, at that time was the toughest drunken-driving law the state had ever seen. I’m convinced that saved lives.”
Similarly, his law background informed what he said was his early urging of sentencing reform.
McKean then returned home to Anamosa and his law practice, also running for and serving on the Jones County Board of Supervisors from 2003 to 2011.
He then ran for Iowa House again in 2016 and was elected. He won re-election in 2018.
All of that was as a Republican. But, in the last days of the 2019 legislative session, McKean made national headlines by switching to the Democratic Party.
In so doing, he cited President Donald Trump’s “poor example” for the country.
McKean was reluctant to again discuss his decision to switch parties, but said: “Recently, we’ve seen the development of identity politics. Depending on what party you’re part of, you think anyone from your party is great and anyone from the other party is bad.”
Breitbach
Breitbach served two terms in the Iowa Senate, after a life interested in politics.
He said that he was proud, in particular, of an early bill of his to require lawmakers to pay for some of their health coverage, like other Iowans.
He also was proud of floor managing the state’s most recent workers’ compensation reforms.
For the past two years, Breitbach chaired the Senate Appropriations Committee, building the budget from his chamber’s side.
“The Senate seemed like our budget goal was always lower than the House’s was,” he said. “I was always careful that we were not overpromising.”