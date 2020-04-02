Bradan Birt can’t wait to get back to wrestling.
His forced offseason this year has already been longer than last year’s.
Birt, the 2017 Iowa Class 3A 132-pound state champion from Western Dubuque, took just a week off at the end of the 2019 season after suffering ankle and elbow injuries at the regional and national tournaments.
The 2020 NCAA Division III wrestling tournament, scheduled for March 13-14 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was canceled the day before it was set to begin — prematurely signaling the beginning of his offseason.
“With this coronavirus thing going around, everything’s just been kind of weird,” said Birt, a two-time NCAA Division III All-American at Millikin University and a former Western Dubuque standout. “Honestly, the whole national (championships getting) shut down doesn’t even feel weird at this point. But it sucked because I just want to wrestle.”
It won’t be a normal offseason, though. Birt is subject to Illinois’ shelter-in-place order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and has found training options to be less than optimal as he begins his downtime. That now isn’t expected to change until at least May.
“Things are a little complicated training-wise with this thing going around, but I’m finding ways to wrestle,” said Birt, a junior. “(I’m) getting things done with the limitations we have now.”
He went 36-1 this season, earning his first regional championship at the Division III Lower Midwest Regional and clinching his third straight trip to the D-III championships.
A two-time All-American, Birt earned the No. 2 seed at 165 pounds for the tournament and had his sights set on winning a national championship. But the day before the tournament was set to begin, the tournament, along with all remaining NCAA winter and spring championships, was canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Just like that, Birt’s aspirations of winning a national title in his home state were crushed.
“I was in the arena. I was wrestling one of my coaches, making my last-minute weight cuts before going to dinner and getting to bed early for the next day,” Birt recalled. “I kind of lost all the feeling in my body for a second. I threw my headgear — I don’t really remember where that went — and then just kind of dropped to the ground, put my sweatshirt over my head and just laid there for like 20 minutes and cried. I don’t know if I moved.”
Birt was a legitimate title threat, too.
He was second in the NCAA’s Division III most dominant wrestler standings, averaging 5.2 team points per match this season. The award is determined by dividing the team points each wrestler scored by their total number of matches. Only bouts against other D-III opponents count toward the total.
Stevens’ Troy Stanich was named the most dominant after averaging 5.35 team points. Loras’ Guy Patron Jr., who was seeded No. 1 at 197 pounds for the national tournament, was fifth at 5.06.
“Should have been No. 1,” said Birt, who ranked sixth in Division III with 20 pins and ninth with 10 technical falls. “I feel like I could have proved more dominant through nationals. That’s why I really wanted nationals, so I could prove myself. But, it didn’t happen.”
The day the tournament was set to begin, Birt returned to the Millikin campus in Decatur, Ill., and had a wrestling practice later that night.
He will be a senior when the D-III Championships visit La Crosse, Wis., next season — his last chance to claim that title and etch his name into Millikin’s record books. The Big Blue have only had two previous wrestlers reach the NCAA finals and have never crowned a national champion.
That won’t alter the way Birt approaches the upcoming season.
“I’ve got to go into the season with the same mindset as usual,” he said. “I don’t want to overthink and think, ‘Oh I have to pin everybody and I have to win a national title.’ I just have to go into it like normal, but it’s definitely going to help me work harder in the practice room and motivate me a little more.”