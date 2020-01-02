This combination photo shows, from left, Lulu Wang, director of "The Farewell," Greta Gerwig, director of "Little Women," Lorene Scafaria, director of "Hustlers," and Melina Matsoukas, director of "Queen & Slim." Women directed 12 of 2019’s top 100-grossing films in 2019, according to a study released Thursday by USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative Female filmmakers. (AP Photo)