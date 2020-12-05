CHICAGO — Len Kasper, the longtime TV play-by-play broadcaster for the Chicago Cubs, is joining the radio booth of the crosstown White Sox.
Kasper, who spent 16 seasons on the North Side, will call games alongside former major leaguer Darrin Jackson. He replaces Andy Masur, who took over after longtime announcer Ed Farmer died in April. Kasper also will work 20 to 25 games as a member of the TV broadcast team.
A Michigan native, Kasper cited the childhood influence of the late Ernie Harwell in making the move, as well as a desire to call a World Series.
“Ernie was the hero who became a mentor and a good friend. ... I wanted to paint the picture of the great game of baseball on the radio like he did for me growing up,” an emotional Kasper said Friday. “I want to call postseason games. I want to be behind the microphone to call a World Series. My career took some amazing twists and turns. I missed that exit on the highway.”
Kasper had an up-close view in 2016 as the Cubs marched toward their first World Series championship since 1908. They’ve made the playoffs five of the past six years, but haven’t won a postseason series since 2017.
The White Sox, led by AL MVP José Abreu and young stars like Tim Anderson and ace Lucas Giolito, made the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and ended a string of seven losing seasons with a 35-25 record.
Kasper previously called games for the Florida Marlins (2002-2004) and Milwaukee Brewers (1999-2001).
MLB sues insurance providers over losses
Major League Baseball and all 30 of its teams are suing their insurance providers, citing billions of dollars in losses during the 2020 season played almost entirely without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The suit, filed in October in California Superior Court in Alameda County, was obtained Friday by The Associated Press. It says providers AIG, Factory Mutual and Interstate Fire and Casualty Company have refused to pay claims made by MLB despite the league’s “all-risk” policy purchases.
Rangers hire former pitcher Young as GM
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers hired Chris Young as executive vice president and general manager Friday, bringing the Major League Baseball executive home to work under president of baseball operations Jon Daniels, the club’s GM since 2005.
Young pitched 13 seasons in the majors, the first two with the Rangers after the 6-foot-10 two-sport standout grew up in Dallas and played baseball and basketball at Princeton.
NEW YORK — A minor league baseball team once affiliated with the New York Yankees has shut down and filed a lawsuit accusing the Yankees of violating an agreement that it would never abandon the farm club.
The owners of the Staten Island Yankees announced in a statement Thursday that with “great regret, we must cease operations.” They also said they were suing the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball “to hold those entities accountable for false promises” that they would always keep the team as a farm club.
FOOTBALL
The NFL is further limiting player access to team facilities as it attempts to enhance safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a memo sent to the 32 clubs and obtained by The Associated Press, teams must close their facilities for two days after games, with some exceptions.
Beginning Monday, all teams playing on a Sunday must close those facilities the next two days — except for clubs playing on the subsequent Thursday. Only players needing medical attention for injuries or in rehab programs may enter the team complex.
Coaches can access the facility but must work in their own offices and can’t conduct meetings except virtually.
Teams playing on Monday nights can next have players in their facilities on Thursday, and teams with Thursday night games must close the complex to players until Sunday.
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati because of a thumb injury that forced him to miss last week’s victory over the New York Jets. Tagovailoa has been limited in practice since hurting the thumb on his throwing hand during a workout Nov. 25. Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Tagovailoa last week and threw two touchdown passes.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The undefeated Buffalo Bulls clinched the Mid-American Conference East Division football title without playing a down on Friday.
The school announced its game at Ohio today was canceled and declared a no contest because the Bobcats’ roster was depleted as a result of players testing positive for COVID-19. Buffalo is 4-0, and needed a win over Ohio (2-1) to clinch the title and a berth in the MAC championship game at Detroit on Dec. 18. With one game left for both schools after this weekend, Ohio was the only division rival in position to still win the East.
HOCKEY
Time has all but run out on the NHL’s hope to start the season Jan. 1, with the league and NHL Players’ Association now focusing their discussions on opening play in mid-January, a person familiar with the talks told The Associated Press on Friday.
A mid-January start date has become more realistic given the number of issues that need to be resolved before players can begin traveling to their home cities, according to the person who spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. The two sides still need to agree on a schedule, with the current working plan featuring between 52 and 56 regular-season games.
OLYMPICS
TOKYO — The cost of the postponement for the Tokyo Olympics could reach about $2.8 billion, according to figures released Friday by the Tokyo organizing committee, the Tokyo city government and Japan’s national government.
The numbers are in line with estimates made in Japan since the Olympics were postponed eight months ago. The games are now set to open on July 23, 2021.
SOCCER
NAPLES, Italy — Italian club Napoli renamed its stadium in honor of former captain Diego Maradona on Friday. The Naples city council unanimously approved the change of name from Stadio San Paolo to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
Maradona died last week aged 60 in his native Argentina. Fans gathered in their thousands at Napoli’s stadium to mourn him, leaving candles, flowers, pictures and notes.