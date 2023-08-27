UW-Platteville considers furloughing employees
University of Wisconsin- Platteville officials announced Monday that they are considering employee furloughs and budget “retractions” to address a fiscal shortfall, as well as steps such as reducing staff.
A letter from UW-P Chancellor Tammy Evetovich sent to university employees Monday states that the school faces a $9.7 million “structural deficit” in the budget for the current year, despite efforts over the past year to reduce spending.
“Although I am encouraged by preliminary enrollment figures for this fall, it is clear more immediate measures are needed to align our budget with our enrollment and costs,” she wrote in the letter. She later added: “As stewards of this great university, the time has come for us to make structural changes that provide a sustainable future.”
UW-P’s fall enrollment has dropped in recent years from 8,966 in 2018 to 6,462 in 2022. The 2023 fall semester begins Sept. 5.
Heat complicates first day of school
Leah Decker consulted the small thermometer on the desk in her classroom at Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque on Thursday morning.
“Oh, it just went up again,” she said. She pointed to the numbers that indicated the temperature in her classroom: 93 degrees.
As she began instructing her eighth-grade math class, students fanned themselves with pieces of paper and plucked at the collars of their shirts.
“I’ve been here 12 years, and this is the worst I can ever remember it being,” Decker said.
Jefferson is among the half of Dubuque Community School District’s school buildings that are not fully air-conditioned, and for students within its walls, the start of the school year has been sweltering.
Forecasters issued an excessive heat warning for the tri-state area that ended Thursday evening, leading the Dubuque, Western Dubuque and Holy Family Catholic school systems to release students early each day this week.
Dubuque Superintendent Amy Hawkins said district staff completed building walkthroughs with heat thermometers to judge the temperature in each school when making the decision to adjust school schedules for this first week.
Nine of the district’s 18 campuses are fully air-conditioned, and the rest have some climate-controlled areas.
Jelly Roll sets Q casino concert record
Bright red lights flashed and pyrotechnics flared on the Back Waters Stage at Q Casino in Dubuque on Sunday night, and a crowd of close to 7,000 people screamed as rising country and rap artist Jelly Roll emerged to grasp the microphone.
Eager fans from around the tri-state area pumped their fists and swayed to the beat of the song “The Lost” from the singer- songwriter’s debut country album, “Whitsitt Chapel,” released earlier this year.
“His songs are very emotional, and they’re pure country,” said Jonnie Cagley, who attended the show with her adult son Matt Manning, of Dubuque. “When we saw he was going to be (performing) locally, it was an opportunity, and we took it.”
Jelly Roll’s Dubuque appearance was part of his North American “Backroad Baptism” summer tour.
“This is the 16th show (in the tour), and this is the 16th sold-out crowd in a row, baby,” Jelly Roll told the crowd, just after he finished the song “Halfway to Hell.”
Q Casino Chief Commercial Officer Stacy Kansky said ahead of the event that Jelly Roll’s performance was anticipated to be the biggest concert ever hosted at the casino.
Owner vows to work on historic Dubuque building
The owner of a dilapidated, yet historic, structure in Dubuque’s North End says work will begin “in the next week or two” to preserve its architectural features and protect the public from falling bricks.
Steve Emerson, president of the architecture and design firm Aspect Inc., owns the former Dubuque Brewing and Malting Co. building at 3000 Jackson St. Due to its deteriorating condition, city officials set a Friday deadline for Emerson to lay out his ideas to stabilize the structure.
In an email sent to Dubuque Housing & Community Development Director Alexis Steger Friday afternoon, Emerson explained plans to rehab the structure.
“We want to make sure things stop falling,” Emerson told the Telegraph Herald. “The goal is to still preserve it and make sure the project will continue when funding is available.”
Steger said she was overall pleased with Emerson’s response.
Dubuque Council OKs incentive to spur downtown housing
Dubuque City Council members this week approved a new tax incentive for downtown housing developments, nearly a year after approving several other incentives officials say have spurred residential development in the community.
The council voted, 7-0, to approve the new incentive, which lets developers of housing projects in Dubuque’s Greater Downtown Urban Renewal Area choose between receiving 15 years of tax increment financing rebates or 10 years of tax abatement followed by five years of TIF rebates.
The Greater Downtown Urban Renewal Area covers a large swath of the city’s downtown area, including the Central Avenue corridor, Washington neighborhood, Kerper Boulevard and Main Street.
“This could be a game changer for the empty spaces above businesses (and) for the empty storefronts below apartments to get a lot of people living downtown, where you can walk to work and walk to services that you need,” said Dubuque Council Member Ric Jones.
Peosta’s opens inclusive playground
Monday afternoon, community members celebrated the official opening of Peosta Elementary School’s new inclusive, accessible playground.
The Peosta Elementary Parent Group raised the funds to build the playground that aims to accommodate kids of all abilities.
Emily Schmerbach, the president of the Peosta Elementary Parent Group, said what started as an idea to replace the regular mulch with rubber mulch blossomed into a full-blown upgrade with ramps, ground-level activities and a flat entry level.
The original playground did meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, but when the pandemic hit, the group started brainstorming more ways to improve the playground.
Prior to the new playground, Schmerbach said, some students were confined to a small area of the playground that had a flat entry level.
“We just really wanted to promote being outside, playing around in a place where everyone can play ...,” Schmerbach said. “Children of all abilities can be on the playground.”