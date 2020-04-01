“Married at First Sight,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
After one couple reaches the end of the road in their marriage, the remaining four couples go on a Couples’ Retreat where close quarters force them to confront their issues.
“SEAL Team,” 8 p.m. on CBS As Bravo Team begins their deployment in Afghanistan during peace negotiations, Sonny reports to an Air Force base in Texas to serve his disciplinary training action, where he gets reacquainted with a childhood friend.
“Modern Family,” 8 p.m. on ABC Mitchell is having a hard time letting go of his old life and Gloria steps in to help him say goodbye. Meanwhile, Haley, Luke and Alex decide to throw a party at the Dunphy house when Claire and Phil leave for a trip.