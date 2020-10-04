My career in the Telegraph Herald newsroom has spanned 40 years. I’ve worked in sports, copy desk, features and now central layout departments.
In my early days, copy and photos for a page were “pasted up” in the composing room — a basement location with typesetting machines, light tables and a lot of Exacto knives.
Our key tools in page preparation were a proportion wheel, pica pole, blue “pens” for marking the pages and Mountain Dew.
We had glorified word processors and an electronic “desk” (I missed the typewriter years, fortunately). We didn’t have spell check. We did have dictionaries with plenty of tattered pages from looking up words.
Today, “paste up” is done on a computer screen — and everything is a file. And, there’s less pop and more healthy drinks.
The vast majority of my work today is behind the scenes, and it revolves around the cycle of deadlines.
Everything has to be completed by a certain time to hit our print deadlines. Any hitch in the process requires adjustments and figuring out how to get the news to our readers on time. Fortunately, the dedicated and hard-working newsroom personnel I work with make this possible every day.
My duties for the Telegraph Herald include pulling the pieces (story, photos, etc.) together and building pages. This includes editing stories, finding wire stories for feature pages and organizing future pages and publications. And, in a nod to the digital times, publishing stories on our website, telegraphherald.com.
I also work on the magazines our paper publishes. For example, I coordinate bizTmes.biz — coming up with story ideas, organizing columnists, editing and bringing the monthly publication to print. The website, biztimes.biz, also is under my watch.
I also have a hand in the monthly Her and (Galena) Territory Times, often proofing or working on building pages.
The latest addition to my tasks is working on Woodward Communications’ weekly publications, such as the Dyersville Commercial, Cascade Pioneer and Manchester Press. I build pages for several of them. These have inspired me, as I see our colleagues’ passion for journalism and love of their communities come together in each one.