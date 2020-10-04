I started my journalism career as a reporter for weekly papers in northwest Illinois. I received my degree in journalism from Northern Illinois University. After working as a reporter for five years, I made the jump to editor of a weekly Wisconsin paper. From there, I joined the Telegraph Herald as a copy editor.
Copy editor is a hard position to explain without getting too technical; I basically assemble the paper and get it ready to print. We are the last stage in the process and are the last line of defense against grammar and spelling mistakes. We also check for balance and clarity in both local and wire stories. A typical day involves placing stories and photos on the page and, ultimately, sending the page to the printer for the next day’s edition. We also read finished pages to double check our work. I take it personally when a mistake leaks out for the public to view. We’re only human, but we take great pride in our work and want the paper to look, and read, as good as possible. A successful day is one when we get in as much worthy news as possible without compromising accuracy and clarity, while hitting deadlines.
I enjoy my role at the paper and enjoy being a part of the news process. The paper our readers receive every day is a culmination of lots of hard work by a diverse team of individuals with one common goal: to produce the best paper we possibly can.