Job title/occupation/place of employment: Vice president Managed Solutions Group. Head boys basketball coach Beckman Catholic High School.
Volunteer activities:
100+ Men Who Care Tri-States.
Boy Scouts Friends of Scouting and Golf Outing Committee.
Dubuque Bank & Trust Community Development Board.
Ancient Order of the Hibernians Dyersville Chapter.
Education: Bachelor of Business Administration from the Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa in finance and economics. Certificate of Risk Management and Insurance from the Vaughn Institute at the Tippie College of Business.
Person most inspirational to me and why: My entire family has had an immense impact on me. My mom was one of 11. My love of sports is from my Grandpa Jim Molony.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Family/sports.
One word to describe me: Resourceful.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I love playing board games and my wife hates to play with me.
Greatest fear: Not providing the resources/training available for the team to “Find a way.”
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Uplifting those around me by filling my role within a team. Common goals apply to sports and in business: We compete but knowing what leadership is needed to reach a win or achieve A+ customer service is always the main objective. This just continues to bring confidence to your team.
