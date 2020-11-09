Josh Allen regained his early-season groove by throwing three touchdown passes and scoring one rushing, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Seattle Seahawks, 44-34, on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo’s defense played a major role in rattling Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.
Buffalo (7-2) matched its best record through nine games since 1993, a season that ended with the Jim Kelly-led Bills making their fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance.
Allen, whose grandmother passed away Saturday, finished 31 of 38 and equaled a career best set earlier this season with 415 yards passing, becoming the first Bills player to top 300 yards four times in one season since Drew Bledsoe did it seven times in 2002. The Bills offense came alive after Allen combined for just 846 yards passing and five touchdowns — including one rushing — in splitting the previous four games.
Steelers 24, Cowboys 19 — At Arlington, Texas: Ben Roethlisberger threw all three of his touchdown passes after shrugging off a knee injury, rallying Pittsburgh past Dallas. Pittsburgh is 8-0 for the first time in the storied franchise’s history despite an upset bid from Dallas, which was the biggest underdog it’d been at home in at least 31 years.
Dolphins 34, Cardinals 31 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Tua Tagovailoa threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns in his second NFL start and Miami rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Arizona.
Raiders 31, Chargers 26 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Justin Herbert’s pass to Donald Parham Jr. for a 4-yard touchdown on the final play of the game was overturned after a replay review, and Las Vegas held on to beat Los Angeles. Derek Carr threw two touchdown passes for Las Vegas (5-3), which improved to 4-1 on the road.
Ravens 24, Colts 10 — At Indianapolis: After Gus Edwards’ 1-yard plunge gave Baltimore the lead midway through the third quarter, Lamar Jackson sealed the win with a 9-yard TD run. The Ravens have scored 20 or more points 31 straight times — breaking a tie with Denver, which set the mark from 2012-14.
Giants 23, Washington 20 — At Landover, Md.: Daniel Jones was 23 of 34 for 212 yards, including a 50-yard connection with Austin Mack and a touchdown pass to Evan Engram to build a 17-point halftime lead. The Giants (2-7) attempted to run things out in the second half and survived a couple of touchdown drives led by Alex Smith, who replaced injured Washington QB Kyle Allen.
Texans 27, Jaguars 25 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Deshaun Watson had touchdowns passes of 57 and 77 yards, the second appearing to come after the play clock expired, and Houston won for its sixth straight time in the series.
Falcons 34, Broncos 27 — At Atlanta: Matt Ryan took advantage of Denver’s thin secondary to throw three touchdown passes and Atlanta turned back Denver’s bid for a second consecutive comeback. Ryan completed 25 of 35 passes for 284 yards with one interception. Atlanta (3-6) improved to 3-1 under interim coach Raheem Morris.