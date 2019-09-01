One of Illinois’ biggest tourist attractions, this historic community offers ample shopping and more for visitors of all ages..
Where to startThe 13th annual Galena Oktoberfest will take place from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, in Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St. Along with the usual music, food and drink, some of the highlights include the Ceremonial Tapping of the Keg, wiener dog races, parades and costume contest.
Another annual fall activity is Nouveau Weekend, taking place this year on Friday-Saturday, Nov. 22-23, centered around Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 515 S. Main St.
Where to stay and playGoldmoor Inn & Resort, 9001 North Sand Hill Road, 815-777-3925; DeSoto House, 230 S. Main St., 800-343-6562, featuring three restaurants; Irish Cottage Boutique Hotel, 9853 U.S. 20, 815-776-0707, with Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub & Grill a popular nightspot; about 15 minutes east is Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 800-892-2269, a high-end lodging option.
Blaum Bros. Distilling Co., 9380 West U.S. 20, 815-777-1000. Tour the brewery for $10.
Galena & U.S. Grant Museum, 211 S. Bench St., 815-777-9129 and U.S. Grant Home Historic Site, 500 Bouthillier St., 815-777-3310. See relics from the former Civil War general and president,.
P.T. Murphy Magic Theatre, 204 Hill St., 779-214-0035. See the magic up close in a 24-seat theater. Run time is 65 minutes. Suggested for ages 13 and older.
Poopsie’s, 402 S. Main St, 815-777-1999. If you do Main Street, you just have to do Poopsie’s gift shop.
OutdoorsHoof It Goat Treks, 616 S. Devil’s Ladder Road, www.hoofit-galena.com. Visitors can take an hour-long hike in the woods or prairie with a goat. Cost is $15 per adult and $10 per child, ages 3-12.
Horseshoe Mound Preserve, 1679 N. Blackjack Road. There is some good hiking and great views at this 40-acre layout, on the way to Chestnut Mountain Resort, 8700 W. Chestnut Mountain Road.
Where to eatLog Cabin Restaurant, 201 N. Main St., 815-777-0393; Big Bill’s Sandwich Shop & Coffee Bar, 301 N. Main St., 888-768-5050; Otto’s Place, 100 Bouthillier St., 815-776-0240; General’s Restaurant, (one of three in the DeSoto House Hotel), 230 S Main St., 815-777-0090; Embe Eatery and Lounge, 233 S. Main St., 815-777-2323.
More on Galena/Jo Daviess County: galena.org