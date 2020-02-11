Dubuque Hempstead’s George Holesinger received all-Mississippi Valley Conference first-team honors in the Valley Division for the 100 freestyle with the release of league honors on Monday.
Holesinger was the only city swimmer to earn first-team recognition. He also received second team for the 200 freestyle and was a part of two honorable mention relays in the 200 freestyle (Holesinger, Nick Dolphin, Devin Tigges, Mathias Chamberlain) and the 400 freestyle (Holesinger, Tigges, Chamberlain, Aiden Yaklich).
Also receiving honorable mention for the Mustangs were Yaklich in the 50 freestyle and Chamberlain in the 500 freestyle.
In the Mississippi Division, Dubuque Senior earned four second-team nods with Pierce Casper in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and Gavin Hall in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Brian Day earned honorable mention in the 100 breaststroke, as did Josh Rusch in the 500 freestyle.
The Rams also had two relays earn honorable mention in the 200 medley (Hall, Casper, Rusch, Matteo Barzagil) and 400 freestyle (Rusch, Day, Hall, Cole Wolbers).