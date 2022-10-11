Phillies Cardinals Baseball
Buy Now

The St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols looks at the scoreboard after being replaced by a pinch-runner in Game 2 of the team’s NL wild-card playoff series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday in St. Louis.

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS — Magic was happening on a chilly Saturday night in St. Louis, where the Cardinals were trailing the Philadelphia Phillies in a do-or-die Game 2 of their National League wild-card series, and Albert Pujols was stepping up to the plate.

He rapped a clean base hit in the final at-bat of his career.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.