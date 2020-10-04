I started my career at the TH in November 2002, one month before I graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a bachelor’s degree in communication technologies management with an emphasis in photographic imaging.
Every day here is different, and I take photos and video from a variety of news, sports, features, spot news, advertising and corporate events. I really enjoy the variety of assignments throughout the year. You probably see me at many of these events running around or maneuvering myself into unusual spots. I’m constantly striving to get “the shot.” To do so, I use a Canon 5D Mark III, a 16-35mm lens, a 70-200mm lens, a 300mm lens, 400mm lens and, yes, even a drone. I have an FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot certification which allows me to take photos and video with a drone for the Telegraph Herald. It gives me another perspective for photos or video, and it is fun to fly! Doing this job allows me to meet many different people from varied backgrounds, and I’m often allowed behind-the-scenes access. The people I’ve met over the years have allowed me to capture them candidly, some with great joy and others during a time of sorrow.
I have covered a vast amount of assignments in the past 18 years which makes the job exciting.
In 2010 I traveled to Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minn., and spent time with the Iowa Army National Guard as they prepared for deployment to Afghanistan. With this visit, I was able to give their friends and family back home a glimpse of their time at Camp Ripley.
I have covered a couple jumps with the U.S. Army Golden Knights during their time in Dubuque around July 4. The photos turned out pretty good considering I was next to the open door while each Golden Knight jumped out one by one.
In 2010 I traveled with a group of World War II veterans on their Honor Flight of Greater Dubuque to Washington D.C. I documented them as they visited national monuments, some for the first time. It was a whirlwind of a day leaving early in the morning on a flight from Dubuque and arriving home late that night.
I once photographed a couple as they were married on live television at the Chicago Auto Show. It was an adventure as I needed to be at the venue by 4 a.m. since the show taped at 7 a.m. in the morning.
In 2016, I traveled to Europe as a TH representative for a trip the TH puts together every year. I documented nine days with a group as we toured Holland and the heart of Europe.
I have also covered numerous presidential candidates and sitting presidents. These are always exciting as you get to compete with national media.
Overall, being a photojournalist definitely can be fun!