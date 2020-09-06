The family of Tyler Amburgey said COVID-19 contributed to the former Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman’s death last weekend in his native Texas.
Amburgey hadn’t been feeling well for about a week and had trouble sleeping in the days prior to his death, his grandfather, Paul Hinds, told the Peoria (Ill.) Journal Star this week. So, he took a sleeping pill last Saturday evening before going to bed.
“(The medical examiner) told us sleeping pills slow your heart rate, and in combination with COVID-19, which also slows your heart, Tyler’s heart stopped,” Hinds told the newspaper. “We were unaware he had COVID-19. No one knew that when we gathered to see him.”
Amburgey had been coaching the Texas Warriors 16U team at the time of his death, and two players from the team have since tested positive for COVID-19. Two others have been showing symptoms.
The 29-year-old Amburgey is survived by his wife, Aimee, and their young daughter, Rylee. His diagnosis of COVID-19 delayed funeral arangements.
Amburgey helped Dubuque win the Clark Cup championship during the 2010-11 season, the Saints’ first year back after a 10-year hiatus from the United States Hockey League. He also played part of the following season for Dubuque.
Amburgey began his professional career a year later with the Quad City Mallards of the now-defunct Colonial Hockey League. He also played for the Peoria Rivermen in the Southern Professional Hockey League, as well as stints in the ECHL. He totaled 97 regular-season and 14 playoff games in four seasons before retiring because of nagging injury problems. He helped the Pensicola Ice Pilots to the 2014 SPHL playoff championship.
The 6-foot-2, 209-pound defenseman from Rowlett, Texas, retired in 2016 and turned his attention to coaching. He joined the Dallas Stars Elite U18 team prior to last season and also served as a defensive skills specialist with the Texas Warriors youth hockey organization.
A memorial fund has been set up in Amburgey’s honor at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tyler-amburgey-memorial-fund. As of Saturday afternoon, it had raised more than $36,000 after setting an initial goal of $10,000.