It was lurid. It was sensational. It was scandalous.
After a love affair that had lasted 40 years, Sarah Ham was tired of empty promises. So she did what any scorned woman might do — she sued.
In 19th century England, “penny dreadfuls” were stories that sold for a penny. Doled out weekly, they were aimed mostly at young boys and were filled with seedy characters like pirates, killers and unethical detectives.
But there also were tales of mysterious princesses, secretive ladies of the peerage and vengeful women. While the tales were fictional and over the top, many often were based in truth.
Mathias Ham, Sarah’s father, had made his fortune in lead mining. At one time, he owned Ham’s Island, now known as Chaplin Schmitt Island. He was a self-made man, and the Ham children didn’t want for anything, although Mathias earned and lost several fortunes.
“Mathias was a very tenacious man,” said Victoria Cote, Historic Site Coordinator at the Mathias Ham Historic Site. “He never let anything get him down, and he was always coming up with new ideas. He had numerous ventures.”
When Sarah was 17, a handsome colleague of her father’s came to town, and Mathias introduced him to Sarah. His name was George Potter.
“We think he was at least 10 years older than Sarah,” Cote said.
It didn’t take long for George to charm Sarah or for Sarah to fall in love with him. Although he lived in Minnesota, he would take every opportunity to see her when he came to Dubuque. But soon, Sarah found out that George was married.
“We’re not quite sure if her father knew he was married,” Cote said. “Sarah said (in court) that her father knew they were courting, so we can assume he wouldn’t have introduced them if he had known.”
But Potter persisted, writing Sarah letters of love and promises, telling her that his wife was sick and would die soon. Then, he would be free to marry her. He promised her half his fortune and wrote what a wonderful future they would have together.
“Supposedly, his wife was ill,” Cote said. “But that was speculation. He may have just said that to keep Sarah on the hook.”
And so, Sarah continued to answer his letters and wait for him. For years.
In 1889, when Sarah was around 40, Mathias Ham passed away. Most of her siblings, with the exception of her sister, Maisie, had left home and had families of their own. The sisters lived together in the big stone house. George continued to write his letters.
“She tried to move on,” Cote said. “There are records that she did marry in Wisconsin. According to the story that her ex-husband, James Wallace, told in court, they divorced after a year. George Potter was this spectre who just would not leave her alone.”
Sarah also began to shave years off her age, Cote said. When the court case became national news in 1904, newspapers reported her age as 47. Based on her 1848 birth year, she was 56.
In 1903, Sarah filed a lawsuit for breach of promise against Potter. The case was heard in the fall of 1904.
“Especially for a woman, a promise of marriage was a financial contract,” Cote said.
But by the early 1900s, suing for breaking a marriage contract was no longer in fashion, which might have been why there was such intense public interest in the case. Besides the Telegraph Herald, newspapers across the country, including the New York Times, reported on the trial.
During the weeklong proceedings in a Duluth, Minn., courtroom, Sarah accused George of drugging her during one of their trysts and produced more than 3,000 letters that he had written to her.
Potter accused Sarah of lying about it all, that he had never made any promises to marry her and that he had never loved her, instead characterizing her as an unbalanced woman. He even accused her and her sister of running a brothel out of the Ham House.
At the conclusion of the trial, the court found in favor of Sarah and awarded her a $20,000 judgment ($576,000 today), which she was never able to collect.
Eventually, she was forced to sell the home where she had lived most of her life and move in with a brother. She lived with him until she passed away in 1921.
Potter spent the rest of his life hiding his assets, putting everything in his son’s name. There were stories that he had fled west, although there was never any proof of where he might have gone.
“Nobody really knows where he ended up,” Cote said. “He seems to have just vanished.”
Although she never saw a dime from Potter, Sarah Ham might have gotten her revenge after all.