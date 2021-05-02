Shortly before his 100th day in office, President Joe Biden proposed a plan to provide two free years of community college.
But as nice as free college might sound on paper, it is extremely complex, said Liang Chee Wee, president of Northeast Iowa Community College.
“I certainly do not want people focusing on the word ‘free,’” he said. “Free pertains to money, but what I am saying is it’s not just about money. There are so many other pieces that can prevent someone from accessing education or affording education.”
Just last week, Biden put forth his proposal to make community college free, increase Federal Pell Grants and help colleges serving high numbers of low-income students retain their charges.
Biden’s infrastructure bill includes $12 billion to invest in items such as broadband, new technologies at community colleges and tuition-free courses. Wee said that could make higher education more accessible to people who might not have access to broadband or child care.
“If I worked remotely and two of my children are at home, not only do I need to do my work, but I also have to help my two children get online to take classes, and then I do not have a reliable internet,” Wee said. “Even if I am able to pay for it or willing to pay for it, I don’t have it.”
Wee said he is glad to see discussions on tuition-free community college and infrastructure investments brought to the table.
Biden’s campaign platform also included making public college at four-year schools free for students from families of incomes of less than $125,000. That was absent from his latest education proposal but has been taken up by some legislators.
If that proposal were enacted, Dubuque’s Clarke University — a private college — would have to intensify efforts to attract students, President Thom Chesney said.
He thinks Clarke’s strong ties to Iowa community colleges could give the Dubuque school an edge.
“For institutions who do not have strong relationships with their community colleges, who have relied on the main source of new students typically coming in each fall, it could really hurt them,” he said. “We already have a percentage of students that come to us through community college.”
Chesney said that even if larger public universities are free, they might not be the right fit for particular students.
“We should not assume since someone gets something for free, they will be successful,” he said.
Biden has also faced pressure from Democrats and advocates to cancel swaths of federal student loan debt, and he has asked the U.S. Department of Education to look into whether he can forgive loans without approval from Congress. Critics have argued that forgiving student loan debt would benefit borrowers who are already wealthy, among other things.
Dennis Shields, chancellor of University of Wisconsin-Platteville, said helping students financially — whether with loan forgiveness or free college — could help them afford to enroll in higher education and invest more in the economy.
“We have saddled people with significant debt, and it delays their ability to consume because so much of their monthly income is used to pay a debt,” he said.