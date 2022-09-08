Scott Freiburger in detail Gary Dura Gary Dura Author email Sep 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Age: 31.Job title/occupation/place of employment: President and CEO Benton (Wis.) State Bank.Volunteer activities: St. Joseph parish council and finance council.Education: Bachelor of Science from Winona State University in finance and economics. Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.Family: Wife, Kate; children, Clare and Juliana.Person most inspirational to me and why: My father. He, along with his brothers, owned and ran a successful business for more than 40 years, but he always put me and our family first.Favorite thing to do outside of work: Spending time in the outdoors with my family — hiking, camping and hunting.One word to describe me: Resilient.What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: My favorite TV show is “The Chosen.”Greatest fear: Not taking advantage of the time we have on earth.What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Faith and conservation: Raising my children to be good stewards of the earth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gary Dura Author email Follow Gary Dura Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.