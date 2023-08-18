WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban Chicago teenager driving a stolen car led police on a chase reaching a speed of 132 mph before crashing the vehicle, authorities said Thursday.
The 17-year-old male from Maywood led the chase for 18 minutes, in part along Interstate 355, before crashing the Hyundai Genesis into a parked car just before 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release.
The teen then fled on foot before being taken into custody, Berlin said. The teen has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and several misdemeanors, Berlin said.
A judge on Thursday ordered the youth held until his next court appearance on Sept. 15.
Indiana man dies in fall from Wisconsin bluff
BARABOO, Wis. — A man who died Tuesday after he fell from a bluff while hiking in a Wisconsin state park has been identified as a 42-year-old from Indiana.
The Sauk County coroner identified the victim as 42-year-old Jason Gillum, of Fort Wayne, Ind., the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Thursday.
Gillum died when he fell 49 feet at Devil’s Lake State Park’s West Bluff portion, the DNR said. That area is near the park’s north shore, just south of Baraboo, some 40 miles northwest of Madison.
Gillum’s fatal fall was determined to be an accident with no foul play suspected.
A group of hikers found Gillum’s body just before 5 p.m. Tuesday and alerted authorities.