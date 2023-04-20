Evel Knievel

This display of replica Evel Knievel items at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa has triggered a lawsuit filed by the Nevada company that owns the rights to the late stunt driver’s likeness.

 U.S. District Court

Iowa’s National Motorcycle Museum is being sued over its display and sale of Evel Knievel memorabilia.

K&K Promotions, a Nevada company that owns the rights to the likeness, brand and intellectual property of the late motorcycle daredevil and stunt driver, Evel Knievel, is suing the Anamosa-based National Motorcycle Museum in U.S. District Court for alleged trademark infringement and unjust enrichment.

