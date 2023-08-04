Australia China

Farm workers harvest a grain crop on a farm near Moree, Australia, on Nov. 2, 2021. China has lifted a stifling 3-year-old tariff on Australian barley, the two governments confirmed Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in a sign of their improving bilateral trade relationship. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

 BY NICK JOOS nick.joos@thmedia.com

CANBERRA, Australia — China is lifting a stifling 3-year-old tariff on Australian barley starting Saturday — a sign of an improving bilateral trade relationship since Australia's government changed.

China effectively closed its door to Australian barley in May 2020 by imposing an 80.5% tariff after the previous Australian government angered Beijing by calling for an independent inquiry into the origins of, and responses to, the COVID-19 pandemic.

