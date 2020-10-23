NEW YORK — Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz was voted Marvin Miller Man of the Year and Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was picked as Player of the Year in annual Players Choice award voting by the Major League Baseball Players Association.
Cruz hit .303 with 16 homers and 33 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season. The Marvin Miller Award goes to the player whose his peers “most respect based on his leadership on the field and in the community.”
Freeman batted .341 with 13 homers and 53 RBIs.
Freeman was voted the NL’s outstanding player, Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer outstanding pitcher, San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth outstanding rookie and Colorado pitcher Daniel Bard comeback player, the union said Thursday.
Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu was voted the AL’s Outstanding Player, Cleveland’s Shane Bieber outstanding pitcher, Seattle outfielder Kyle Lewis outstanding rookie and Cleveland pitcher Carlos Carrasco comeback player.
Hall of Famer Andre Dawson was picked for the first Curt Flood Award, given to “a former player who in the image of Flood demonstrated a selfless, longtime devotion to the players’ association and advancement of players’ rights.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright also were finalists for the Marvin Miller Award.
HOCKEY
The NHL won’t take it outside and open 2021 with the Winter Classic in Minnesota but still hopes to get the hockey season going around the start of the new year.
The league on Thursday canceled the Winter Classic scheduled for Jan. 1 at Target Field in Minneapolis and All-Star Weekend that was set for late January in Sunrise, Florida. It said those moves don’t change the league and players’ target date to begin on or around Jan. 1 in the hopes of each team playing a full 82-game season.
No guarantee of being able to host fans led to the cancellation of the two signature events.
FOOTBALL
The NFL has shifted the Las Vegas game against Tampa Bay out of prime time after several Raiders players have been unable to practice this week because of contact tracing from the coronavirus. The game in Las Vegas has been moved to 1:05 p.m. PDT in a regional window on Fox.
The game between the Seahawks and Cardinals in Arizona has been moved into the prime-time window.
The Las Vegas Raiders placed four starting offensive linemen and safety Johnathan Abram on the reserve/COVID-19 list after they were determined to be close contacts with a teammate who had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Two people familiar with the moves Thursday confirmed that Abram, Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson were all placed on the list because of high-risk contact with right tackle Trent Brown.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens for draft picks on Thursday, less than two months after acquiring the fifth-year pass rusher in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ngakoue is tied for fourth in the NFL with five sacks in six games, including two forced fumbles.
EAGAN, Minn. — Former Iowa State and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Matt Blair passed away Thursday at age 70.
Drafted in the second round out of Iowa State in 1974, Blair played all 12 of his NFL seasons for the Vikings (1974-85). He started 130 of the 160 regular-season games he played, racking up 1,452 tackles, the second-most in team history. After becoming a starter in 1976, Blair went to six consecutive Pro Bowls (1977-82) and earned a First-Team All-Pro selection from The Associated Press in 1980.
Holiday Bowl becomes 4th game canceled
SAN DIEGO — The Holiday Bowl has become the fourth bowl game to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Holiday Bowl officials announced Thursday that the board of directors voted unanimously to cancel what would have been the 43rd straight edition of the game. It would have been the first year of a six-year deal to match teams from the Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference.
AUTO RACING
Jordan picks 23 for NASCAR number
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Picking the car number for Michael Jordan’s new NASCAR team was a slam dunk: Bubba Wallace will drive the No. 23 car when the team makes its debut next season. Jordan named his team 23XI Racing — that’s pronounced twenty-three eleven — in honor of both his retired uniform number with the Chicago Bulls and the car number of his partner, Denny Hamlin.
SWIMMING
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is dropping swimming and diving teams for men and women after the 2020-21 season, officials said Thursday.
“MSU athletics is facing a financial crisis unlike any we’ve ever seen in college athletics,” athletic director Bill Beekman and President Samuel Stanley Jr. said, citing the impact of COVID-19. “Our best-case scenario this year projects a revenue shortfall in excess of $30 million. Our worst-case scenario would more than double that number.”
RUNNING
Virtual Boston Marathon raises $32M
BOSTON — Boston Marathon runners raised $32.1 million for charity in the virtual edition of this year’s race, pushing the event’s fundraising total since 1989 to more than $400 million, marathon organizers said Thursday.
The money will go to 242 different nonprofits through the charity programs of the Boston Athletic Association and John Hancock, the race’s top sponsor. Last year’s race raised a record $38.7 million for charities.