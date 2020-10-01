PEOSTA, Iowa — The Peosta City Council will hold a special election in December to replace Kathy Orr, who resigned earlier this month via email citing a lack of transparency and communication among City Council members and the mayor.
“When you can’t compromise and when you are unwilling to take in the concerns of the residents and take in the solutions, then I see that as a problem,” she said.
In an email to the mayor and council members Sept. 2, Orr wrote that her resignation would be effective immediately. She said the city’s unwillingness to pay for damage after her daughter’s basement flooded when a city sewer main backed up was just “icing on the cake.”
The City Council accepted Orr’s resignation Sept. 8 and plans to hold a special election to fill the vacancy Dec. 8. Orr’s seat is up for re-election in 2021.
Orr said she first began to feel unwelcome on the City Council after former Mayor Larry Mescher resigned following a local businessman’s call for the resignation of Orr and two other council members. After current Mayor Jim Merten was elected, she said she lost her voice on the council and was told she was not allowed to present concerns she had, particularly with city sidewalks.
“I live on a very busy street,” she said. “(Merten) pulled me aside and told me what I was allowed to say and how I was allowed to say it. I was not allowed to bring up the safety concerns of the residents because that would put me in a bad light.”
Orr said she first joined the City Council in 2017 and hoped to be a voice for residents, but when Merten was elected, she found he was unwilling to compromise. Orr said she thought some meeting topics were being discussed without her knowledge.
“I just know when I would get to the meetings, I knew things were being discussed prior to that, and their minds were already made up,” she said.
When reached by the Telegraph Herald, Merten said the City Council spoke about Orr’s safety concerns during a meeting Aug. 25 and later formed a sidewalk steering committee, of which Orr agreed to be a part. Merten said he was concerned that many of Orr’s discussion points were “personal opinions” rather than “qualified assessments.”
“The concern is when someone shares an unqualified opinion and states it as if it was a fact, that can do great harm,” he said. “As mayor, I have an obligation to protect the interests of the city.”
Ultimately, Orr said she enjoyed her years on the City Council, but the lack of communication between elected officials and unwillingness to work together brought her resignation.
“I thought my job was to represent the citizens and bring their concerns to the council, and I thought I was being prohibited from doing that,” she said. “I feel like my time could be used in other ways where I feel like I am appreciated.”