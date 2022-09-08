Job title/occupation/place of employment: Commercial banker team lead, senior vice president, at Dubuque Bank and Trust.
Volunteer activities:
Dubuque Main Street, board member and treasurer.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library Foundation, board member and treasurer.
Dubuque County Early Childhood board member, vice chair and chair.
Education: Bachelor’s degree, major in finance, minor in mathematics, from Loras College. Masters of Business Administration from University of Iowa.
Family: Wife, Ashley; children, Brooklyn and Charlotte.
Person most inspirational to me and why: My mom, Nancy Patrum. She is the most caring person I have ever met in my life, constantly putting others before her own needs. I believe a lot of what I have accomplished and my propensity to help others is rooted in being raised by her.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Outside of spending time with my family, play a round of disc golf.
One word to describe me: Driven.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I played for various traveling, competitive Ultimate Disc (aka Ultimate Frisbee) clubs beginning in college up until the pandemic.
Greatest fear: Snakes.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Anything finance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.