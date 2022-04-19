Silly Pet Spotlight - 4/19 Telegraph Herald Apr 19, 2022 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Captured this photo on the first day in his new home Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pets-spotlight-20220419 Recommended for you Trending Today Biz Buzz: Dubuque child care center celebrates 25 years; coffee shop now open; $2 million expansion at manufacturer Car crashes into Dyersville business, causing $10,000 damage Mark M. Dalsing Police: Dubuque man sexually assaults intoxicated woman Eric T. Heller