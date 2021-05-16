Toddler critically hurt after finding gun, shooting himself
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy remains in critical condition at a Milwaukee hospital after he obtained a firearm and unintentionally shot himself.
Police say the incident happened just before midnight Friday. A 28-year-old woman from Milwaukee was arrested in connection to the shooting.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, police said. No further details have been released.
In a separate case, a 26-year-old man was charged earlier this week in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy who unintentionally shot and killed himself in Milwaukee after finding the man’s gun.
Charging station signage coming to Illinois’ interstates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Interstate highway drivers in Illinois will soon see signs directing them to charging stations for electric vehicles.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says it’s part of a national effort to promote autos that run on alternative fuels.
It’s also in line with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s goal of putting 750,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030.
The Federal Highway Administration has designated 145,000 miles of interstate for promoting alternative fuels. In Illinois, signs will go up on Interstates 39, 55, 70, 74, 80, 90 and 94.
The blue signs will read “Alternative Fuels Corridor.” The Transportation Department later will add the charging-station directional information to its blue signs near exit ramps which direct motorists to gas stations, restaurants, hotels and camping sites, and tourist attractions.
Additional signs will be placed in the future showing locations for compressed and liquefied natural gas, hydrogen and propane fueling stations.
Layoffs coming for Illinois factory
BELVIDERE, Ill. — Some 1,600 jobs are being cut at a Jeep Cherokee factory in northern Illinois as automakers continue being plagued by the global shortage of semiconductors.
The U.S. arm of Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, said Friday it was cutting one of the two work shifts at its Belvidere Assembly Plant as of July 26. That could result in the layoffs of 1,641 workers, company spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said.
The company is trying to “balance sales with production,” although the factory’s situation “has been further exacerbated by the unprecedented global microchip shortage,” Tinson said.
The Belvidere plant has been idled since late March, with Stellantis repeatedly delaying the reopening that is now not expected until at least later this month.
Numerous other auto plants, including many owned by General Motors and Ford, have shut down in the past few months because of the chip shortage, which was caused by semiconductor makers switching their factories to more profitable consumer-electronics processors when automakers closed last year due to the pandemic.
1 dead, 2 injured in Iowa shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa — One man is dead and two women were injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in Waterloo, Iowa.
Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like eight to 10 gunshots followed by yelling around 3:30 a.m., the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.
When officers arrived, they found the man collapsed in a gravel alley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the women’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening. One woman went to the hospital by ambulance and the other arrived by private vehicle, police said.
The identities of the victims weren’t immediately available.