Jennifer Smith was born in Madison, Wisconsin. She earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Illinois State University in 1995. She earned a master's degree in economics from Illinois State University in 1997. She earned a Ph.D. in economics from Northern Illinois University in 2008. Smith's career experience includes working as an associate professor of economics.
