EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings second-year linebacker Cameron Smith will miss the 2020 season because of a heart condition that was discovered after he tested positive for COVID-19 upon reporting to training camp two weeks ago.
The Vikings made the procedural move on Monday of waiving Smith with a non-football injury designation. Upon clearing waivers, he’ll revert to the reserve list for non-football injuries. Smith, who played mostly on special teams as a rookie, was a fifth-round draft pick out of USC in 2019.
Smith announced on his Instagram account on Saturday that he needs open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve he was born with.
“It is really a blessing that we found this as my heart is severely enlarged and wouldn’t have lasted much longer,” Smith said. “The Lord works in mysterious ways, but I could really feel him on this one!”
He said the procedure won’t be career ending.
“By no means am I ready to be done playing football,” Smith posted. “There is still so much more I want to accomplish on the field.”
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Iowa athletics reports positive COVID tests
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa athletics department released on Monday that it has conducted 338 COVID-19 tests for the week of August 3-9, 2020, with 15 positive tests and 323 negative tests being received.
As part of the return to campus protocol, testing began May 29, and includes student-athletes, coaches and staff. A total of 47 positive tests and 894 negative tests have been received.
Mountain West delays football season
The Mountain West has become the second FBS conference to postpone its football season, punting on the fall with an eye toward playing in the spring.
A person involved in the decision told The Associated Press the Mountain West would not play any sports in the fall. The Mountain West’s decision comes less than a week after it announced plans to play an eight-game conference football season and allow its members to pursue two nonconference games.
Now the 12-team Mountain West, which includes Boise State, Air Force and San Diego State, joins the Mid-American Conference as leagues from the highest tier of NCAA Division I football to bail on the fall season and hope to make a go of it in the spring.
BASEBALL
Arizona places Bumgarner on injured list
PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks ace Madison Bumgarner has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain.
The left-hander was lifted after two innings Sunday against San Diego due to back spasms.
The Diamondbacks placed Bumgarner on the injured list Monday and selected the contract of right-hander Jeremy Beasley from their alternate training site.
Dodgers’ Joe Kelly goes on IL
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
The team said the move is retroactive to Sunday, and left-hander Adam Kolarek was recalled from the alternate training site at the University of Southern California. Kelly hasn’t allowed a run over 6 1/3 innings in seven games this season.
Francona returning to manage Indians
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will return to the team Tuesday after missing more than a week so he could rest while dealing with a gastrointestinal condition.
The team said Francona will be in the dugout when the Indians open a two-game home series against the Chicago Cubs. Francona has missed Cleveland’s past eight games with the gastrointestinal issue, which has bothered him since spring training in Arizona.
BASKETBALL
WNBA reports no positive coronavirus tests
One month into the season and the WNBA bubble seems to be working.
There have been no positive tests for coronavirus since the initial round of testing when the players arrived in Florida at IMG Academy. Seven players had tested positive for COVID-19 in the days leading up to arriving in Bradenton, but there have been none in the bubble since.
The players and staff are still tested daily, and while the results have been good for the league there have been at least two inconclusive positive tests that forced two players to miss games. Those players later tested negative keeping the COVID-19 cases at zero.
HOCKEY
Rangers win NHL draft lottery
The New York Rangers won the second phase of the NHL draft lottery, giving them a shot at selecting winger Alexis Lafreniere.
The Rangers were among eight teams that lost in the qualifying round of the playoffs with a chance to claim quite a consolation prize Monday night. The Rangers have the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1965 when they selected Andre Veilleux.
The Los Angeles Kings landed the No. 2 pick overall. Ottawa ended up with the third selection overall as part of the 2018 Erik Karlsson trade with San Jose along with the fifth pick overall. The league-worst Detroit Red Wings dropped to No. 4 in the first phase of the lottery.
PRO WRESTLING
Wrestling star James ‘Kamala’ Harris dies
James Harris, a Mississippi-born sharecropper who gained international fame as “Kamala the Ugandan Giant,” a massive professional wrestler who terrorized opponents with his trademark “splash,” has died.
Kenny Casanova, who co-wrote Harris’ autobiography, wrote on social media that Harris died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He was 70.