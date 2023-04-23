Previous Julien Dubuque International Film Festivals have welcomed such industry pros as Dubuque’s Kate Mulgrew, Gary Busey, Abigail Breslin and Maddie Grace.
Approximately 1,000 filmmakers are anticipated to be in attendance at this year’s event, according to organizers.
This year, George R. R. Martin will be in attendance, organizers confirmed.
Long before “A Game of Thrones” made him a household name, Martin was an aspiring writer, attempting to make his way in the literary world.
Part of that journey would find him in Dubuque for a stint in mid to late 1970s.
The author, screenwriter and television producer whose books were adapted into popular HBO series, “A Games of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon,” will be screening his new sci-fi flick, “Night of the Cooters,” during the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.
Here is a little about his connection to Dubuque:
Clarke connection
After studying journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., completing service with VISTA and directing chess tournaments, Martin accepted a position at Clarke University (then Clarke College).
He acted as the student advisor for the school’s newspaper, The Courier, and taught journalism and English courses from 1976 until 1978. He also continued to serve as a writer in residence at the school until 1979.
Former residence
Die-hard fans can catch a glimpse of the author’s former home, located at 2266 Jackson St.
Martin reportedly purchased the property in 1976 for a whopping $18,500.
The Fenelon Place Elevator
A werewolf novella penned by Martin, “The Skin Trade,” was comprised of a fictional composite of his two midwestern hometowns — Chicago and Dubuque.
It also included a mention of the Fenelon Place Elevator, among Martin’s favorite local landmarks.
‘Night of the Cooters’
Winning best sci-fi at 2022’s LA
Shorts International Film Festival, the adaptation of Howard Waldrop’s short story is about aliens invading Texas during the 1800s.
It combines live action with state-of-the-art CG.
Meet Martin
Two opportunities to meet Martin during Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place. The first will be at 4 p.m. April 26, with a screening of “Night of the Cooters” at Five Flags Center. A second screening will take place at 4:15 p.m. April 27, at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium Journey Theater.
