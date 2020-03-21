Editor’s note: Strong local businesses — from newspapers to restaurants — help make strong communities.
In the wake of mandated closures of their indoor dining areas, tri-state-area eateries need local support now more than ever.
With that in mind, the Telegraph Herald solicited submissions and combed online sources to put together this expansive list of local restaurants that continue to sell their offerings via delivery, carryout and/or curbside services. Please consider supporting them during this period of uncertainty.
Did we miss your favorite eatery? Please send an email to Ben.Jacobson@THMedia.com so we can add it to the online list.
IOWA
DUBUQUE COUNTY
DUBUQUE
- 1st & Main, 101 Main St., 563-587-8152
- 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St., 563-587-8306
- Adobos Mexican Grill, 756 Main St., 563-556-4407
- Big Apple Bagels, 1675 John F. Kennedy Road, 563-557-3170
- Barrell House 2011, 299 Main St., 563-845-7928
- Brazen Open Kitchen+Bar, 955 Washington St., Suite 101, 563-587-8899
- The Bridge, 31 Locust St., 563-557-7280
- Buddy’s Clubhouse, 2364 Washington St., 563-588-9932
- Buffalo Wild Wings, 2805 Northwest Arterial, 563-584-9464
- Burkey’s Bar & Grill, 10638 Key West Drive, 563-231-3253
- Caribou Coffee, 800 Wacker Drive, 563-582-5618
- Carlos O’Kelly’s, 1355 Associates Drive, 563-583-0088
- Caroline’s Restaurant, 200 Main St., 563-588-5595
- Catfish Charlie’s, 1630 16th St., 563-582-8600
- Charlotte’s Coffee House, 1104 White St., 563-231-3716
- Copper Kettle, 2987 Jackson St., 563-845-0567
- The Corner Grill, 1689 Elm St., 563-845-0364
- Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St., 314-809-4380
- Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road, 563-556-7611
- Donut Boy, 1646 Asbury Road, 563-556-1467
- Dottie’s Cafe, 504 Central Ave., 563-556-9617
- Dubuque Mining Co., 555 John F. Kennedy Road, 563-557-1729
- Eichman's Bar & Grill, 11941 U.S. 52, 563-552-2494
- Falbo Bros Pizzeria, 3250 Kennedy Circle, No. 3, 563-588-9100
- Fat Tuesday’s, 1121 University Ave., 563-557-0867
- Fiesta Cancun, 2515 Northwest Arterial, 563-588-1350
- Foodie Garage Eatery, 1091 University Avenue, 563-845-0131
- Great Dragon, 3500 Dodge St., 453-583-8860
- Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road, 563-556-9734
- Happy Joe’s, multiple locations in tri-state area, 563-556-0820
- Hops & Rye, 1108 Locust St., 563-556-4677
- Houlihan’s, 1801 Greyhound Park Road, 563-585-5233
- Ichiban Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 3187 University Ave., 563-845-0698
- Inspire Cafe, 955 Washington St., Suite 105, 563-583-8338
- Jack’s Chicken Palace, 1107 University Ave., 563-588-2003
- Jitterz Coffee & Cafe, 1073 Main St., 563-557-3838
- Judy’s Runway Cafe, 10965 Aviation Drive, 563-845-9981
- Jumble Coffee Co., two locations, 563-564-3870
- Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St., 563-556-6100
- Knickers Saloon, 2186 Central Ave., 563-557-0887
- Knockout Melts Westside, 3412 Pennsylvania Ave., 563-239-9033
- Lina’s Thai Bistro, 2055 Holliday Drive, 563-588-2345
- L.May Eatery, 1072 Main St., 563-556-0505
- Los Aztecas, 2700 Dodge St. and 2345 Northwest Arterial, 563-584-0212 and 563-583-5026
- Magoo’s Pizza, 1875 University Ave., 563-845-0604
- Maid Rite, 1675 John F. Kennedy Road, 563-556-9562
- Marco’s Italian Restaurant, 2022 Central Ave., 563-588-0007
- Mario’s, 1298 Main St., 563-556-9424
- The Milk House, 620 S. Grandview Ave., Dubuque, 563-587-9392
- Monk’s Kaffee Pub, 373 Bluff St., 563-585-0919
- Moracco Supper Club, 1413 Rockdale Road, 563-582-2947
- Old Chicago, 3100 Dodge St., 563-690-2040
- Olive Garden, 3350 Dodge St., 563-556-4121
- One Mean Bean, 2728 Asbury Road, Suite 750, 563-585-1601
- Oolong Asian Cuisine, 145 W. 11th St., 563-239-1019
- Poncheros Mexican Grill, 4840 Asbury Road, 563-582-4999
- Papa Murphy’s, 1555 John F. Kennedy Road, 563-582-1234
- Pepper Sprout, 378 Main St., 563-556-2167
- Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 2785 Plaza Drive, 563-557-9266
- Pete’s Thai Kitchen, 609 E. 22nd St., 563-582-2816
- Pizza Ranch, 2020 Radford Road, 563-556-4488
- Rhody’s, 14167 Old Highway Road, 563-585-1500
- Salsa’s, 1091 Main St., 563-588-2880
- Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St., 563-556-1061
- The Spot, 356 Main St., 608-330-0297
- Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, 563-583-6100
- Tony Roma’s, 350 Bell St., 563-690-3249
- Town Clock Inn, 799 Main St., 563-556-1022
- Village Inn, 1940 John F. Kennedy Road, 563-556-0893
- Vinny Vanucci’s, 180 Main St., 563-588-9600
- West Dubuque Tap, 1701 Asbury Road, 563-556-9647
- Which Sandwich, 210 W. First St., 563-451-7708
- Wicked Dame, 214 W. First St., 563-227-1139
- Your Pie, 800 Wacker Drive, Suite 100, 563-580-5799
- Zoro’s Gyro’s, 1400 Central Ave., 563-557-5071
CASCADE
- Cheryl’s Flour Garden Bakery & Coffee Bar, 126 First Ave. W, 563-852-5232
- Fillmore Bar & Grill, 21976 Fillmore Road, 563-852-3366
- The Bent Rim, 1017 Second Ave. SE, 563-852-7399
- Two Gingers Tavern & Eatery, 231 First Ave. W, 563-852-3378
DYERSVILLE
- Chad’s Pizza, 108 First Ave. W, 563-875-2483
- Dyersville Family Restaurant, 226 First Ave. E., 563-875-0033
- Quizno’s, 1426 Ninth St. SE., Dyersville, 563-875-2434
- Textile Brewing Co., 146 Second St. NE, 563-207-0357, ext. 2
ELSEWHERE IN DUBUQUE COUNTY
- The Big House, 3001 160th St., Petersburg, 563-875-2612
- BrickHaus Bar & Grill, 302 First St. N, Farley, 563-744-2029
- County Line Bar & Grill, 123 Washington Mills Road, Zwingle, 563-773-2389.
- Eichman’s Bar and Family Restaurant, 11941 U.S. 52 N, Sageville, 563-552-2494
- J&D Catering & Sweets, 6835 Columbus St., New Vienna, 563-921-2935
- Junction 21, 7653 Old Highway Road, Peosta, 563-590-5039
- Neumann's Bar & Grill, 927 Main St., Holy Cross, 563-870-2595
- Pizza Factory, 104 N. Center Ave., Epworth, 563-876-3153
- Trackside Bar & Grill, 709 Peosta St., Peosta, 563-556-3390
- The Barn, 5090 Sherrill Road, 563-552-2353
CLAYTON COUNTY
ELKADER
- Elkader Pizzeria, 127 N. Main St., 563-245-2800
- Fennellys’ Irish Pub, 105 First St. NW, 563-245-3663
- Johnson’s Restaurant & Reception Hall, 916 High St. NE, 563-245-2371
- Pedretti’s Bakery, 101 N. Main St., 563-245-1280
- Schera’s Restaurant and Bar, 107 S. Main St., 563-245-1992
- TD’s Sports Bar & Grill, 203 Main St. SW, 563-245-2541
- Treats on Bridge Street Bistro, 110 W. Bridge St., 563-245-2242
GUTTENBERG
- Dam Bar, 431 S. River Park Drive, 563-252-4400
- Joe’s Pizza & Arcade, 608 S. River Park Drive, 563-252-2376
- Norie RestoBar, 7 Schiller St., 563-252-2553
- Rausch’s Cafe, 123 U.S. 52, 563-252-2102
- Sodes Green Acre Country Market and Cafe, 7 Goethe St., 563-252-3301
MARQUETTE-MCGREGOR
- By The Spoonful, 221 Main St., 563-873-2900
- Latino’s Mexican Restaurant, 213 Main St., 563-873-3838
- Maggie’s Diner, 28534 U.S. 18, 563-873-2935
- Marquette Cafe, 87 First St., 563-873-9663
- Old Man River Restaurant & Brewery, 123 A St., 563-873-2002
ELSEWHERE IN CLAYTON COUNTY
- Bill’s Boat Landing, 101 S. Front St., Clayton, 563-964-2112
- Bootleggers of Millville, U.S. 52, 563-252-7775
- Clayton Lighthouse, 100 N. Front St., Clayton 563-964-1100
- Osterdock Store Restaurant and Bar, 3559 Kiln Road, 563-252-3608
- Thoma Dairy Bar, 103 S. Main St., Garnavillo, 563-964-2212
DELAWARE COUNTY
MANCHESTER
- Arctic Fusion, 1400 N. Franklin St., 563-927-2199
- Blue Collar Sports Bar, 120 E. Main St., 563-927-3009
- The Bread Basket, 113 E. Main St., 563-927-4611
- Captain & Tenille’s Grill, 1110 E. Main St., 563-927-5939
- Fireside Pub & Steakhouse, 205 S. 12th St., 563-927-9200
- Franklin Street Brewing Co., 116 S Franklin St., 563-927-2722
- Olive That Deli, 123 E. Main St., 563-927-3354
ELSEWHERE IN DELAWARE COUNTY
- Earlville Pub & Grub, 107 Northern Ave., Earlville, 563-923-4022
JACKSON COUNTY
MAQUOKETA
- Bill’s Tavern, 105 S. Matteson St., 563-652-9027
- City Limits Family Restaurant, 906 S. Main St., 563-652-9709
- Decker Hotel Restaurant & Lounge, 128 N. Main St., 563-652-1875
- Great Wall, 140 S. Main St., 563-652-5021
- La Casa de Pancho, 100 N. Main St., 563-748-0018
- Main Street Cafe, 136 S. Main St., 563-652-6679
- Moore Family Farms Coffeehouse and Eatery, 901 W. Platt St., 563-221-4376
- Obie’s Bar & Restaurant, 3610 173rd Ave., 563-652-9074
- PerXactly’s Bar, 110 S. Olive St., 563-652-9084
- Timber Lanes, 1005 E. Platt St., 563-652-5882
ELSEWHERE IN JACKSON COUNTY
- Kalmes Restaurant, Bar & Catering, 100 N. Main St., St. Donatus, 563-773-2480
- Flatted Fifth Blues and BBQ, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, 563-872-3838
ILLINOIS
EAST DUBUQUE
- Mulgrew’s Tavern, 240 Sinsinawa Ave., 815-747-3845
- The Otherside, 68 Sinsinawa Ave., 815-747-9049
- Thumser’s 19th Hole, 1625 Illinois 35, 815-747-8819
- Midtown Marina, 285 Fifth St., 815-747-3310
GALENA
- Campeche Restaurant, 230 N. Commerce St., 815-776-9950
- Cannova’s Pizzeria, 247 N. Main St., 815-777-3735
- DeSoto House, 230 S. Main St., 815-777-0090
- Dillons HM, 701 Franklin St., 815-777-9141
- Gobbie’s Sports Pub & Eatery, 219 N. Main St., 815-777-0243
- Kaladi’s Coffee Bar, 309 S. Main St., 815-776-0723
- Little Tokyo, 300 N. Main St., 815-777-8883
- Log Cabin Steakhouse, 201 N. Main St., 815-777-0393
- Los Aztecas, 975 Galena Square Drive, 815-777-9066
- Otto’s Place, 100 Bouthillier St., 815-776-0240
- Paradise Bar & Grill, 205 N. Main St., 815-777-3245
- Pudgy’s, 309 N. Main St., 815-777-2797
ELSEWHERE IN JO DAVIESS COUNTY
- Chubz Pub & Grub, 120 E. Main St., Warren, 815-745-3333
- E-Town Coffee, 141 W. Main St., Elizabeth, 815-820-2326
- The Hangover Tap, 101 Jefferson St., Hanover, 815-858-0680
- JJ & Freddie’s, 211 W. North Ave., Stockton, 815-947-2798
- J.M.’s Tap, 7625 N. Menominee Road, Menominee, 815-747-7730
- Jug’s Main Street Tap, 200 N. Main St., Elizabeth, 815-858-3333
- Sidetrack Inn, 102 W. Railroad St., Apple River, 815-594-2278
- Small Town Saloon, 111 N. Main St., Elizabeth, 815-858-9111
- Stella’s Cafe and Catering, 100 N Main St., Stockton, 815-947-2080
- Thriving Thistle, 300 W. Hickory St., Apple River, 815-594-2080
WISCONSIN
BELMONT
- McCarville’s My Turn Pub, 101 W. Commerce St., 608-762-6191
BOSCOBEL
- Double K’s Bar & Grill, 900 Wisconsin Ave., 608-375-5404
CASSVILLE
- Anker Inn Smokehouse, 11008 Wisconsin 133, 608-725-5514
- Cassville Cafe, 101 W. Amelia St., 608-725-9070
- J&J’s Sandbar, 1110 E. Amelia St., 608-725-5055
- Moon’s Town Pump, 118 W. Amelia St., 608-725-5175
- Okey’s Market, 213 W. Amelia St., 608-725-5178
CUBA CITY
- Doolittle’s Pub & Eatery, 112 S. Main St., 608-744-2404
- Main St. Pub and Winery, 122 S. Main St., 608-744-2520
- Nick’s Cafe, 119 S. Main St., 608-744-3424
DARLINGTON
- Glennie’s, 203 Main St., 608-776-3300
- Legend’s Pub and Grill, 347 Main St., No. 1, 608-776-4797
- Pizza Pantry, 306 Main St., 608-776-2481
- Vinger’s Pizza, 223 Main St., 608-776-3760
DICKEYVILLE
- Sunset Lanes, 410 S. Main St., 608-568-7999
FENNIMORE
- BD’s Eagles Nest, 690 Lincoln Ave., 608-822-6510
- Second Shot Saloon, 1260 Seventh St., 608-822-3112
- Fennimore Lanes, 1160 12th St., 608-822-6518
- Friederick’s Family Restaurant, 430 Lincoln Ave., 608-822-7070
- Hilltop Bar & Grill, 760 Lincoln Ave., 608-822-0153
- The Lemon Door, 1030 Lincoln Ave., 608-822-0002
HAZEL GREEN
- Gangster’s Bar & Grill, 2020 S. Main St., 608-854-2724
KIELER
- Daniel’s Lounge, 3699 Prism Lane, 608-568-7546
- Gooch’s Greenhouse, 3544 Grant County HHH, 608-568-3040
- PJ’s Pub and Hall, 3670 Grant County HHH, 608-568-3118
- The Village Bar, 3410 Grant County HHH, 608-568-3004
LANCASTER
- Copper Dome, 126 N. Madison St., 608-723-5263
- Doolittle’s Pub & Eatery, 135 S. Jefferson St., 608-723-7676
- Fiesta Cancun, 150 S. Madison St., 608-885-1116
- Happy Joe’s, 105 Alona Lane, 608-723-4101
- Karla’s Kitchen, 103 N. Madison St., 608-723-3393
- Twin Dragon, 1435 Jefferson St., 608-723-4161
- Zippy’s Brass Rail, 120 E. Maple St., 608-723-2356
LOUISBURG
- Louisburg Junction, 2061 Louisburg Road, 608-744-3663
MINERAL POINT
- Brewery Creek, 23 Commerce St., 608-987-3298
- Cruise Inn, 221 Commerce St., 608-987-3010
- Gray Dog Deli, 215 High St., 608-987-4000
- Popolo, 20 Commerce St., 608-987-0480
- Red Rooster, 158 High St., 608-987-9936
- Tequila Point/Cafe 43, 43 High St., 608-987-6556
- Tony’s Tap, 10A Commerce St., 608-987-2211
PLATTEVILLE
- Downtown BBQ food truck, various locations, 608-732-7116
- Los Amigos, 135 E. Main St., 608-348-6633
- Milio’s Sandwiches,245 E. Business 151, 608-348-3450
- Pioneer Lanes, 1185 E. Business 151, 608-349-6631
- Pizzeria Uno, 115 W. Business 151, 608-348-7808
- Red N Deb’s Bar & Grill, 60 E. Mineral St., 608-348-9149
- Steve’s Pizza Palace, 175 W. Main St., 608-348-3136
- The Ticket Bar & Grill, 60 S. Court St., 608-348-3700
- V.F.W. Club, 110 E. Mineral St., 608-348-8883
POTOSI
- The Original Potosi Saloon, 192 S. Main St., 608-763-2230
- Potosi Brewery, 209 S. Main St., 608-763-4002
- The Roadhouse, 310 Roadhouse St., 608-763-2341
- Scooter's Midway, U.S. 61 N., 608-763-2400
- Twisted Vines, 102 N. Main St., 608-763-2048
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday)
- Fort Mulligan’s, 214 W. Blackhawk Ave., 608-326-0639
- Huckleberry’s, 1916 S. Marquette Road, 608-326-5488
- Hungry House, 531 N. Marquette Road, 608-326-4346
- Jones Black Angus, 37640 U.S. 18, 608-326-2222
- Muddy Waters Pizza, 207 W. Blackhawk Ave., 608-380-1283
- Prairie du Chien Country Club, 38485 U.S. 18, 608-326-6707
- Simply Cafe, 204 W. Blackhawk Ave., 608-326-7467
- The Blackhawk, 225 W. Blackhawk Ave., 608-380-1073
- The Crooked Oar, 32319 Crawford County K, 608-326-2711
- The Local Oven, 213 E. Blackhawk Ave., 608-326-0960
SHULLSBURG
- BK’s Bar, 221 W. Water St., 608-726-1122
- The Burg, 134 W. Water St., 608-965-3700
- Geeve’s Corner Bar, 251 W. Water St., 608-965-4400
- Miner Depot, 206 Wisconsin 11, 608-965-4592
- Miner Towne Mart, 101 Miner Way, 608-965-8918
- Second Chance Coffee and Music, 203 W. Water St., 608-609-1323
- Water Street Market & Cafe, 133 W. Water St., 608-482-4075
- Water Street Place, 202 N. Water St., 608-965-3226