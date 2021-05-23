The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Saturday’s developments included:
- Three additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, raising the county’s total to 13,407.
- No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported during that time.
- As of Saturday, 134,789 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 55.4% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics are regularly scheduled in Dubuque County through Friday, June 25. The next clinic will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 24, at the Visiting Nurse Association. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.4%. Rates in other area counties were Clayton County, 1.3%; Delaware County, 1.8%; Jackson County, 5.4%; and Jones County, 3.8%.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county level hospitalization data Saturday. The most-recent data stated that, as of Thursday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Two such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized. One such resident in each of Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties was hospitalized.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 154 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 370,517. The state reported no additional deaths, so the total remained at 6,035.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,330,456 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 53.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- Wisconsin reported 293 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, increasing its total to 608,285. The state’s death toll rose by 3, moving the total to 6,989.
- As of Saturday, 2,503,394 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 53.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- In Illinois, registration is open for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, at Midwest Medical Center in Galena. Register at tinyurl.com/5xhf38wm.
- In Illinois, the state reported another 1,108 new cases on Saturday, as its total climbed to 1,374,565. An additional 43 related deaths were also recorded. There have been 22,599 statewide to date.
- As of Saturday, 4,847,686 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 47.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.