CHICAGO — From the moment Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf fired longtime executives Ken Williams and Rick Hahn to fans unfurling a "Jerry Reinsdorf must go" banner in the ninth inning of Friday's loss to the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, a season already off the rails veered off a cliff.

The Sox already were in the midst of a stunning free-fall from a postseason team in 2021 to the fourth-worst record in baseball on Aug. 22. Traded reliever Keynan Middletonbecame an unlikely whistleblower, exposing a "no rules," lackadaisical clubhouse culture exemplified by the pitcher's allegation a Sox teammate slept in the bullpen during games without repercussions.

