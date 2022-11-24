LOS ANGELES — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate has edged lower for the second time in as many weeks, though it remains more than double what it was a year ago —- a significant hurdle for many would-be homebuyers.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Wednesday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.58% from 6.61% last week. A year ago, the average rate was 3.1%. The rate for a 15-year mortgage, popular with those refinancing homes, fell to 5.90% from 5.98% last week. It was 2.42% one year ago.

