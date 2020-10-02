News in your town

U.S. hiring slows for 3rd month but jobless rate falls to 7.9%

3 East Dubuque students injured in school bus crash

Tatis, Myers homer twice, Padres top Cardinals to stay alive

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

COVID-19 outbreak at Delaware County nursing home climbs to 47 cases

NAACP, others back renaming Dubuque park in honor of historic Black residents