Editor’s note: This essay is adapted from one originally published in the Telegraph Herald on March 26, 2012.
In my first week as a Telegraph Herald summer intern (1970), an editor dispatched me to a remote glen in the Wisconsin bluffs north of Dubuque. I was to fetch a photograph and biographical info on a teenager killed in a hunting accident.
Cold fear and a dilapidated Buick propelled me to a modest farmstead deep in the hills. I had no idea how to survive what surely would be the anger and anguish of the victim’s family.
Instead, the dead youth’s father emerged from the house with reddened eyes and a warm welcome; he could not have been more helpful. As he answered questions and I took notes, an ashen-faced neighbor boy shuffled up a path to my left. The father lifted one massive hand to the boy’s shoulder and, in a voice full of grace, introduced him: “This young man had the misfortune to shoot his best friend.”
My post-college career at the Telegraph Herald, 1972-82, is but a blink of this newspaper’s life span. But through its 183 years, people as generous as that grieving father in Grant County have opened their moments of triumph and tragedy to those of us who do the typing.
That relationship, the bond between the people of this three-state community and the journalists who tell their stories, thrives on experience and trust. At a news organization with roots nearly two centuries deep, each generation of reporters and editors benefits from this hard-won intimacy — from the good work done by all those who came before them. When I was a child in Manchester, Iowa, and later a student at Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie du Chien, Wis., this newspaper helped the Dubuque Franciscan nuns (and equally gifted but less patient priests) teach me how to read, how to write, how to think through a dilemma. I respected the paper, and subscribed to it through journalism school. But not until I could present myself as “a reporter for the Telegraph Herald” did I appreciate how many thousands of doors — how many thousands of hearts and minds, really — that phrase could open.
My own generation of reporters and editors included many city kids who had grown up reading the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune — organizations that, through the years, have hired several TH alums. Our then-city editor, Anne Henderson, would stress to our new hires that, “People in Dubuque need a good newspaper, too.” Many of those alums forged ties to this community that have outlived their time here; every two years, they travel to Dubuque from both coasts for a reunion hosted by a retired TH copy editor, Larry Pauly. What’s remarkable is how many of the returnees maintain their connections not only with other TH alums, but with people we covered as journalists here some 30 years ago.
It was at the Telegraph Herald that we learned our craft — clarity of writing is more important than flourish; never accept the first version of events as the true version; if the story is compelling then don’t overwrite it — get out of its way and let it tell itself.
We learned in a market the size of Dubuque the urgency of getting those stories right, in part because the public official whose mistake you write about today may be standing in line behind you at Kennedy Mall tomorrow. This forced intimacy comes with its frictions. At one meeting of labor leaders, a union official who disliked a story I’d written threatened to castrate me.
Always, though, we were answerable to the readers who paid our salaries, who shared their information and who suggested many of our stories. I’m sure the TH today has its version of a maxim I tried to impress on readers during three years as a traveling columnist: “When the One Great Scorer comes to write against your name, he marks not that you won or lost, but how often you fed story ideas to the TH Circuit Writer.”
Without this energy — and sometimes static — between news consumers and news providers, no enterprise this ambitious could serve a constantly evolving community for 175 years and beyond.
So while my personal debt to the Telegraph Herald is immeasurable, my debt to the people of northeast Iowa, southwest Wisconsin and northwest Illinois is every bit as great. Only in the corporate paperwork do shareholders own a news organization now approaching its third century. By every other piece of evidence, the Telegraph Herald belongs to you.