McCormick was a TH reporter and columnist for 10 years (1972-82). While studying at Northwestern University, he was a TH summer intern in 1970. After his decade at the TH, he joined the Chicago bureau of Newsweek magazine. In 2000, he moved to the Chicago Tribune, where he is editorial page editor. McCormick was named a finalist for the Pulitzer for Editorial Writing in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

McCormick was a TH reporter and columnist for 10 years (1972-82). While studying at Northwestern University, he was a TH summer intern in 1970. After his decade at the TH, he joined the Chicago bureau of Newsweek magazine. In 2000, he moved to the Chicago Tribune, where he is editorial page editor. McCormick was named a finalist for the Pulitzer for Editorial Writing in 2009, 2010 and 2011.