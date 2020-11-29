The Clarke men’s basketball team continued its strong start to the season, rolling past Grand View, 96-80, on Saturday at the Kehl Center.
Deylon Johnson was 11-for-16 from the floor and scored a game-high 25 points to go along with five assists as the Pride (3-1, 2-0 Heart of America Conference) earned their third consecutive victory.
Former Western Dubuque standout Jordan Lake added 21 points with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Josh Meier contributed 12 points and former Fennimore standout Reid Larson was perfect from the floor and finished with 10 points.
Clarke led, 59-28, at halftime and shot 53.7% (36-for-67) as a team.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 76, Grand View 52 — At Kehl Center: Bellevue product Giana Michels scored 16 points and added four rebounds, two assists, four steals and a block as Clarke beat the Vikings for its third consecutive victory.
Makenna Haase added 13 points and five rebounds for the Pride, who improved to 4-1 overall, 2-1 in the Heart of America Conference.
Former Bellevue standout Emma Kelchen finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for Clarke. East Dubuque grad Skylar Culbertson and former Western Dubuque star Morgan Pitz had eight points apiece. Cascade grad Nicole McDermott contributed seven points, four boards, two assists and a steal.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Shullsburg 42, Darlington 30 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Miners coach Nathan Russell earned his 200th career victory at Shullsburg with a win over the Redbirds.
Layla Alt scored 10 points to lead the Miners in their season opener. Madison Russell and Kayla Klotz added nine points apiece.
Taylor Wedig scored a game-high 11 points to lead Darlington (0-2), which took a 21-20 lead into the halftime break.
Belmont 64, Southwestern 32 — At Belmont, Wis.: Hannah Lacey scored 15 points and added four assists and five rebounds as the Braves rolled past the Wildcats on Friday night.
Alisa Ramaker chipped in eight points and three steals, Maddy Vosberg added two steals and two assists, and Alana Splinter had a team-high six rebounds.