Cuba City senior Brayden Dailey will continue his basketball career next year after announcing his commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
With five NCAA Division I offers on the table, Dailey narrowed the field to UW-Green Bay and Toledo (Ohio) before verbally committing to the Phoenix on Sept. 7.
He also received offers from Missouri State, UW-Milwaukee and Western Illinois.
“Both UW-Green Bay and Toledo recruited me hard but I just really loved the thought of being close to home,” the 6-foot-6-inch forward said. “Coach (Will) Ryan was texting me as soon as he took the job at Green Bay and I’ve just loved his staff from the get-go.”
Will Ryan, a Platteville native and son of former Wisconsin Badgers coach Bo Ryan, enters his first year at UW-Green Bay after one season at Division II Wheeling University in West Virginia. He has already landed two of the state’s top 10 players in Dailey and Monroe senior forward Cade Meyer.
“To get two of the state’s top 10 players in your first recruiting class is really impressive,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “I am really proud of Brayden and the way he has handled himself through his high school career. It’s not easy to transfer schools midway through, and I’ve been very impressed with him.”
Dailey, who played for Mineral Point his freshman season before transferring to Cuba City during his sophomore year, averaged 23.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game as a junior while playing a pivotal role in the Cubans’ 25-0 season.
“Brayden’s strengths are in his jumping ability and the way he shoots the basketball,” Petitgoue said. “He’s put on a good amount of weight since last season, and he’s gotten a lot stronger which is only going to help him. Not a day goes by that he isn’t working on basketball. I have a good feeling his best years are ahead of him.”
Dailey said he has wanted to become a Division I basketball player since he was in eighth grade.
“I know I’m about to be a little fish in a big pond and it will be just like high school all over again, but I’m very excited to make an impact for the Phoenix right away,” Dailey said. “Making the decision to play for Coach Ryan was an offer I couldn’t turn down. UW-Green Bay is the best fit for me, and the coaches there have already shown me so much love. Assistant coach (Brandon) Pritzl has been very helpful with any questions I’ve had about the major I am thinking about pursuing, and the campus there is really amazing. I’m excited for the chance to play at the Resch Center, which is a beautiful facility.”