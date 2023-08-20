Last week marked one year since Democrats in Congress passed the massive environmental protection and health care spending package, titled by President Joe Biden as the Inflation Reduction Act — an occasion receiving mixed/partisan reactions.

Passed along party lines in August 2022 — Democrats, for, and Republicans, against — the law was to have invested $433 billion in new money on incentives to fight human causes of climate change ($369 billion) and expand the Affordable Care Act

Recommended for you

Tags