Last week marked one year since Democrats in Congress passed the massive environmental protection and health care spending package, titled by President Joe Biden as the Inflation Reduction Act — an occasion receiving mixed/partisan reactions.
Passed along party lines in August 2022 — Democrats, for, and Republicans, against — the law was to have invested $433 billion in new money on incentives to fight human causes of climate change ($369 billion) and expand the Affordable Care Act
($64 billion). It also, in a much-debated
nod to its title, aimed to reduce the federal deficit by around $300 billion, by raising/saving $739 billion — by creating a 15% minimum corporate income tax, allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices with manufacturers, increasing IRS enforcement of tax cheats and closing a tax loophole on carried interest.
But, Republicans in Congress insisted the law’s investments would actually increase inflation, which had been on the rise for more than a year at the time, and used — in many cases — on the campaign trail last year. Republicans then took the majority in the U.S. House by a narrow margin, where Speaker Kevin McCarthy blocked significant shares of the Inflation Reduction Act’s investments and IRS tax enforcement, which was a primary method of the law paying for itself.
Still, Biden’s administration and Democrats in Congress spent the week lauding the investments and reforms of the law which have been able to continue.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced via Axios that it will complete its “first phase” of implementation of the law soon, including increased prevailing wage requirements for contractors on federally-funded projects, a tax credit on solar and wind projects in low-income communities and more. The White House scheduled the latest of its “Rural Partners Calls” for Thursday Aug. 24, to celebrate climate wins of the first year — boasting more than 170,000 clean energy jobs nationally, $110 billion in clean energy manufacturing investments by companies using IRA incentives, savings from capping monthly insulin costs at $35 and more.
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart used the anniversary as a way to promote Biden’s bid for reelection in a release.
“The Inflation Reduction Act is doing exactly what it promised: lowering health care and prescription drug costs for Iowans, creating new jobs in our communities, and making the largest investment in defending our climate in U.S. history,” she said. “Despite this, Iowans are hearing from the MAGA Republican candidates every day dead set on rolling back this historic legislation and increasing costs on middle-class families.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis. — the tri-state area’s only remaining Democrat in the House, as of this year — posted several times about the IRA on social media last week.
“One year ago, Democrats delivered the largest investment in clean energy in history,” he said. “We empowered Medicare to negotiate drug prices and we secured lower healthcare costs. And we did it by making rich corporations finally start to pay their fair share.”
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., also celebrated the anniversary.
“@SenateDems fought tooth and nail for this historic legislation and for everyday Americans — to reduce costs for families, make the tax code fairer, and make the biggest climate action investment in history,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter), recalling the slow negotiations to win over U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz. (then a Democrat).
Tri-state area Republicans, however, marked the IRA’s anniversary by bemoaning its passage and claiming it had kept inflation up longer.
“2day is 1yr since Dem Inflation “Reduction” Act became law More like the Inflation ENHANCEMENT Act if u ask me Iowans r paying more now than last yr for groceries housing & mortgages + gas is up 14% in Des Moines for example,” tweeted U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, mocked Biden’s attempt at reclaiming the term “Bidenomics” as a good thing — which Biden has based on 2022 legislative wins including the IRA — in several social media posts.
“Bidenomics is based on the economic theory that money grows on trees,” she said in one. In another: “North Iowans know ‘Bidenomics’ isn’t working and we need to rein in out-of-control spending.”
Bohannon raising funds fast
Democrat Christina Bohannon — a former Iowa lawmaker who lost a bid to oust U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in 2022 but recently announced another try at it for 2024 — announced last week that her campaign had raised $276,565 in just its first week.
“Iowans are ready for change, and the contrast between me and my opponent couldn’t be clearer,” Bohannon said in a release. “Iowans are excited about this campaign because they are tired of politics as usual.”
Miller-Meeks did not comment on Bohannon’s post. She did visit Plastics Unlimited in Preston on Friday — her second recent stop in Jackson County without notifying local press ahead of time. She posted about it on X.
Caucus news Monday
Tomorrow will be a big day for news ahead of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus for the Republican presidential primary.
The Des Moines Register announced Friday that it would release its first Iowa Poll since the pre-caucus race for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination began in earnest. It will include in-depth information about how Iowans are feeling about 14 of the Republican candidates and about issues central to their campaigns.
Also, Monday is the deadline for Republican candidates to meet the Republican National Committee’s minimum polling and donor requirements, and to sign a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee whomever it is, in order to qualify for the first debate, which is scheduled for Wednesday in Milwaukee.
As of Saturday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum had met all requirements. Former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had met the polling and donor requirements, but not signed the pledge. Trump had pondered publicly throwing a rally to compete with the debate.
Calendar
• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Old Chicago Pizza, 3100 Dodge St. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ campaign will host a watch party for the first Republican presidential primary debate.